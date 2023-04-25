Tavant Announces the Launch of a New Product to Its AI-powered Touchless Lending® Platform

Advancement to Touchless Lending will feature a newly added product that automates underwriting for Asset Analysis.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitallending—Tavant, Silicon Valley’s leading digital lending solutions provider, today announced the launch of a highly anticipated new product, Asset Analysis, to Touchless Lending®, their AI-powered digital lending platform. With this addition, Touchless Lending will further solidify itself as the most comprehensive automated underwriting solution available to mortgage lenders by providing coverage over all four major underwriting components, including Income, Credit, Collateral, and soon Asset Analysis. Touchless Lending Asset Analysis is in the near-final stages of production and will be available in-market by the end of June 2023.

“This upcoming launch of Touchless Lending Asset Analysis will perfectly complement our currently available underwriting products – Document, Income, Credit, Collateral, and Decision Analysis – and put Tavant one step closer to achieving our goal of enabling straight-through processing and fully automated underwriting for mortgage providers,” said Mohammad Rashid, Head of Fintech Innovation at Tavant. “Our current Touchless Lending products reduce the cost to process and underwrite by $1000 per loan and achieve a scale of double-digit underwrites per day per underwriter. With Asset Analysis fitting in as the final piece, Touchless Lending will be capable of having even more of an impact on reducing cycle times and origination costs for lenders.”

Asset Analysis automates an underwriter’s labor-intensive process of reviewing assets and multiple bank statements, allowing them to accurately ensure that the borrower’s assets are responsibly sourced and quickly determine the likelihood that the borrower will have sufficient funds to cover down payments, closing costs, and reserves for the mortgage transaction. Asset Analysis checks for relevant loan details and document acceptability to identify and condition for large deposits or deposits from sources that are inconsistent with the loan application. Furthermore, AI and ML models are integrated into Asset Analysis to automatically review bank statement withdrawal transactions to detect, identify, and condition for anomalies, undisclosed financial transactions, or any recurring payments in the statements.

“Touchless Lending Asset Analysis will identify, calculate, then determine borrower eligibility and derive qualified income across bank statements based on the investor or program-specific requirements,” said Hemanthkumar Jambulingam, Director of Fintech Product Management at Tavant.

Touchless Lending provides straight-through mortgage processing and automated underwriting as part of the end-to-end mortgage manufacturing pipeline. Loan officers, processors, and underwriters utilize Touchless Lending’s machine-oriented, optimized workflows to engage with borrower and property data to make better decisions faster instead of relying on physical documentation and manual data entry. This one-of-a-kind solution automates the loan production process, allowing lenders to originate mortgages quicker while reducing costs and repurchasing risks. Touchless Lending also effortlessly integrates with existing systems, including client CRM, POS, and LOS.

“Tavant offers the flexibility for lenders to determine whether they want to benefit from the whole Touchless Lending automation suite or instead choose one or a few analyses independently of the others,” continued Rashid. “Even if using all that Touchless Lending has to offer is guaranteed to generate higher productivity and efficiency than using only a portion of the platform, we understand that every lender is unique, and at Tavant, we are here to help you identify the optimal path to accommodate your specific needs.”

As a leading Fintech software and solutions provider for over 20 years, Tavant proactively anticipates customer needs and adjusts accordingly to provide the right configurable solutions. Tavant’s Touchless Lending® product suite, which now includes experiences not just for underwriters and processors but also for home buyers, loan officers, brokers, realtors, and more, maximizes data-driven decision-making to solve even the most complex lender and borrower challenges. Tavant’s growing customer base originates one out of every three home loans in the United States.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

