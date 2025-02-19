Taura Health Launches Clinical Revenue and Workload Balancing Software for Pharmacies at NCPA Multiple Locations Conference

New CMR/MTM and Clinical Billing Solution Helps Pharmacies Maximize Revenue While Enhancing Patient Care

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taura Health has officially launched its advanced software solution designed to optimize clinical revenue and workload balancing for pharmacies. The company will showcase its offerings at the NCPA Multiple Locations Conference in Clearwater, Florida, this week.

Taura Health’s mission is to serve as a business solutions partner, helping pharmacies diversify revenue streams and strengthen payer and provider relationships. The company’s platform facilitates clinical interventions proven to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs for both patients and payers.

“There is a growing opportunity for pharmacies to expand their role beyond dispensing by engaging in clinical interventions and patient care, as healthcare continues to shift toward value-based models,” said Matt Noffsinger, CEO of Taura Health. “Taura’s technology is built to help pharmacies adapt to this evolving model, ensuring that staff can work at the top of their license while improving patient access to care.”

Katie White, VP of Product Management at Taura, emphasized the strength of its platform: “Our software, PatientRicity™, has a proven track record in the field, having been deployed at more than 100 locations for several years prior to our launching the product to the general market. PatientRicity delivers powerful results with its robust capabilities to help pharmacies and providers thrive.”

Key features of Taura Health’s Solution:

More automated and comprehensive workflow management than available solutions in the market.

Clinical Intervention Tools: Identify and enable eligible clinical services, creating new revenue opportunities for pharmacies and healthcare organizations while closing gaps in care that are greatly needed to improve patient health and reduce overall healthcare costs.

Custom programs for your pharmacy and your specific payors are easily adapted into PatientRicity.

Web-Based Workload Balancing: Optimizes labor across multiple locations for improved operational performance.

Backed by support tools to make Clinical Services in a multi-store environment practical.

“Credentialing manager” to help keep employees current on licensing and training.

Schedulers for pharmacy practitioners to plan vaccines and comprehensive medication reviews (CMRs).

For more information about Taura Health and its new CMR/MTM and clinical billing solution, please visit TauraHealth.com.

About Taura Health

About Taura Health

