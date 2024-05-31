Home Business Wire TaskUs to Present at William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on...
TaskUs to Present at William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 5, 2024

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in the following investor event:


William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois

Presentation Time: 10:40 am CST

The event will be available via live audio webcast at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair97/task/1945902

An archived replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website at https://ir.taskus.com/ following the event.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,600 people across 27 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Trent Thrash

IR@TaskUs.com

Media Contact
Heidi Lemmetyinen

mediainquiries@taskus.com

