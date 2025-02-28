TaskUs to Present at the 2025 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, 2025

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in the following investor event:

2025 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Location: The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA Fireside Chat Time: 2:35 PM PST

The event will be available via live audio webcast at the following link:

https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030325a_js/?entity=188_K73YCLL

An archived replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website at https://ir.taskus.com/ following the event.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, technology, financial services, and healthcare. As of December 31, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 59,000 people across 28 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Investor Contact

Trent Thrash

IR@TaskUs.com

Media Contact

Heidi Lemmetyinen

mediainquiries@taskus.com