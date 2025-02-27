TaskUs Announces Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



  • Fourth quarter total revenue of $274.2 million, 17.1% year-over-year growth. Exceeding the top-end of our guidance by $4.9 million.
  • Net Income of $8.9 million, Net Income margin of 3.2%.
  • Adjusted Net Income of $28.5 million, Adjusted Net Income margin of 10.4%.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.10, Adjusted EPS of $0.31.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $53.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.6%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $40.7 million, Free Cash Flow of $20.4 million and 37.9% conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow. Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $25.1 million and 46.7% conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

“In 2024, we delivered on our goal of returning the company to growth, ending the year with 17.1% year-over-year revenue growth, and the highest revenue quarter in TaskUs' history. Our full-year revenue of $995 million also set a new company record,“ said Co-Founder and CEO, Bryce Maddock. “Looking ahead to 2025, we aim to sustain this momentum. We expect total revenue for the full year 2025 to range between $1.095 and $1.125 billion, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 21%.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial and Frontline Highlights

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
December 31,

 

 

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

Service revenue

$

274,242

 

 

$

234,264

 

 

17.1

%

 

$

994,985

 

 

$

924,365

 

 

7.6

%

Net income

$

8,859

 

 

$

16,277

 

 

(45.6

)%

 

$

45,870

 

 

$

45,690

 

 

0.4

%

Net income margin

 

3.2

%

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

Adjusted Net Income

$

28,500

 

 

$

32,248

 

 

(11.6

)%

 

$

118,684

 

 

$

126,542

 

 

(6.2

)%

Adjusted Net Income margin

 

10.4

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

(44.4

)%

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

4.2

%

Adjusted EPS

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

(11.4

)%

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

(2.3

)%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,795

 

 

$

59,016

 

 

(8.8

)%

 

$

209,867

 

 

$

220,797

 

 

(5.0

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

19.6

%

 

 

25.2

%

 

 

 

 

21.1

%

 

 

23.9

%

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

40,658

 

 

$

39,775

 

 

2.2

%

 

$

138,888

 

 

$

143,670

 

 

(3.3

)%

Free Cash Flow

$

20,375

 

 

$

31,684

 

 

(35.7

)%

 

$

99,784

 

 

$

112,675

 

 

(11.4

)%

Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow

 

37.9

%

 

 

53.7

%

 

 

 

 

47.5

%

 

 

51.0

%

 

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

25,137

 

 

$

31,684

 

 

(20.7

)%

 

$

107,357

 

 

$

131,016

 

 

(18.1

)%

Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

46.7

%

 

 

53.7

%

 

 

 

 

51.2

%

 

 

59.3

%

 

 

  • Delivered accelerating year-over-year growth across all three service lines in Q4.
  • Expect to sustain accelerating, double-digit year-over-year growth in Q1 of 2025.
  • Ended 2024 with approximately 200 clients, more than half of which had revenue of $1 million or more.
  • Added 4,200 teammates since the third quarter, ending the year with 59,000 teammates.
  • Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix® 2024 in January 2025.

“In the fourth quarter of 2024, we generated total revenue of $274.2 million, driven by strong growth across all three Service Lines and higher-than-expected volumes from both new and existing clients across a diverse range of industries,” said Chief Financial Officer, Balaji Sekar. “For the full year 2024, we delivered $995.0 million in revenue and $209.9 million in Adjusted EBITDA, achieving an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.1%. Adjusted Free Cash Flow totaled $107.4 million, resulting in a strong year-end balance sheet, including $192.2 million in cash as well as $190 million in revolver capacity. Our 2024 results and early 2025 momentum have positioned us well for 2025.”

First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook

For the first quarter and full year 2025 TaskUs expects its financial results to include:

 

2025 Outlook

 

First Quarter

 

Full Year

Revenue (in millions)

$270.0 to $272.0

 

$1,095 to $1,125

Revenue growth (YoY) at midpoint

19.1%

 

11.6%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

~20%

 

~21%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in millions)2

N/A

 

~$100

 
  1. With respect to the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook provided above, a reconciliation to the closest GAAP financial measure has not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income (loss) cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable, the non-GAAP adjustment for foreign currency gains or losses depends on the timing and magnitude of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and cannot be accurately forecasted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results.
  2. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities in the period minus cash used for purchase of property and equipment in the period, excluding certain non-recurring adjustments. At the mid-point of our guidance, net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2025, excluding certain litigation-related payments, is expected to be approximately $162 million and purchase of property and equipment is expected to be approximately $62 million. Our Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance and expected net cash provided by operating activities excludes the impact of certain litigation costs, which are non-recurring and outside the ordinary course of business, due to the unpredictability of the costs and timing of payments.

Conference Call Information

TaskUs senior management will host a conference call today to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and financial outlook. This call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm ET. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the call can register by visiting the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5cade07085f94ef2bded0b2f29abc38f

To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit TaskUs’ Investor Relations website at IR.Taskus.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the same website for 12 months following the call. At the time of the conference call and webcast, the Company will post a slide presentation and other materials available on its website.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, technology, financial services and healthcare. As of December 31, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 59,000 people across 28 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and further include, without limitation, statements reflecting our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations, our financial performance, our industry, the impact of the macroeconomic environment on our business, and other non-historical statements including the statements in the “First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook” section of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “position us” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: the dependence of our business on key clients; the risk of loss of business or non-payment from clients; our failure to cost-effectively acquire new clients; the risk that we may provide inadequate service or cause disruptions in our clients’ businesses or fail to comply with the quality standards required by our clients under our agreements; our inability to anticipate clients’ needs by adapting to market and technology trends; utilization of artificial intelligence by our clients or our failure to incorporate artificial intelligence into our operations; unauthorized or improper disclosure of personal or other sensitive information, or securities breaches and incidents; negative publicity or liability or difficulty recruiting and retaining employees; our failure to detect and deter criminal or fraudulent activities or other misconduct by our employees or third parties; global economic and political conditions, especially in the social media and meal delivery and transport industries from which we generate significant revenue; the dependence of our business on our international operations, particularly in the Philippines and India; our failure to comply with applicable data privacy and security laws and regulations; fluctuations against the U.S. dollar in the local currencies in the countries in which we operate; our inability to maintain and enhance our brand; competitive pricing pressure; our dependence on senior management and key employees; increases in employee expenses and changes to labor laws; failure to attract, hire, train and retain a sufficient number of skilled employees to support operations; our inability to effectively expand our operations into countries or industries in which we have no prior operating experience and in which we may be subject to increased business, economic and regulatory risks; reliance on owned and third-party technology and computer systems; failure to maintain asset utilization levels, price appropriately and control costs; the control of affiliates of Blackstone Inc. and our Co-Founders over us; the dual class structure of our common stock; and the volatility of the market price of our Class A common stock. Additional risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 8, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is expected to be filed no later than March 15, 2025, which are or will be accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company’s SEC filings. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TaskUs supplements results reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), with non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow and Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in TaskUs’ business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, and manage TaskUs’ business and evaluate its performance. Management also believes that certain of these measures help investors compare TaskUs’ operating performance with its results in prior periods or assess liquidity. TaskUs anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in its financial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude the impact of certain costs, losses and gains that are required to be included in our profit and loss measures under GAAP. Because TaskUs’ reported non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within TaskUs’ industry. Consequently, TaskUs’ non-GAAP financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in TaskUs’ consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP are provided in subsequent sections of this press release narrative and supplemental schedules.

TaskUs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Service revenue

$

274,242

 

 

$

234,264

 

 

$

994,985

 

 

$

924,365

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services

 

169,846

 

 

 

137,290

 

 

 

602,898

 

 

 

538,745

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense

 

67,755

 

 

 

48,940

 

 

 

239,585

 

 

 

228,523

 

Depreciation

 

9,698

 

 

 

10,889

 

 

 

40,223

 

 

 

40,391

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

4,980

 

 

 

5,070

 

 

 

19,935

 

 

 

20,346

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

 

13

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

(80

)

 

 

1,322

 

Total operating expenses

 

252,292

 

 

 

202,739

 

 

 

902,561

 

 

 

829,327

 

Operating income

 

21,950

 

 

 

31,525

 

 

 

92,424

 

 

 

95,038

 

Other income, net

 

(1,299

)

 

 

(1,745

)

 

 

(3,306

)

 

 

(1,711

)

Financing expenses

 

5,017

 

 

 

5,576

 

 

 

21,549

 

 

 

21,717

 

Income before income taxes

 

18,232

 

 

 

27,694

 

 

 

74,181

 

 

 

75,032

 

Provision for income taxes

 

9,373

 

 

 

11,417

 

 

 

28,311

 

 

 

29,342

 

Net income

$

8,859

 

 

$

16,277

 

 

$

45,870

 

 

$

45,690

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.49

 

Diluted

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.48

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

89,545,980

 

 

 

89,189,646

 

 

 

88,912,835

 

 

 

93,938,931

 

Diluted

 

93,157,346

 

 

 

91,504,594

 

 

 

92,304,270

 

 

 

96,173,071

 

TaskUs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

192,166

 

$

125,776

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,299 and $1,978, respectively

 

198,996

 

 

176,812

Income tax receivable

 

912

 

 

2,021

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

43,278

 

 

23,909

Total current assets

 

435,352

 

 

328,518

Noncurrent assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

66,775

 

 

68,893

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

47,334

 

 

44,326

Deferred tax assets

 

8,431

 

 

4,857

Intangibles

 

172,525

 

 

192,958

Goodwill

 

216,791

 

 

218,108

Other noncurrent assets

 

6,090

 

 

6,542

Total noncurrent assets

 

517,946

 

 

535,684

Total assets

$

953,298

 

$

864,202

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

53,403

 

$

26,054

Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities

 

54,160

 

 

40,291

Current portion of debt

 

14,809

 

 

8,059

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

16,087

 

 

15,872

Current portion of income tax payable

 

9,839

 

 

7,451

Deferred revenue

 

3,727

 

 

4,077

Total current liabilities

 

152,025

 

 

101,804

Noncurrent liabilities:

 

 

 

Income tax payable

 

6,496

 

 

4,621

Long-term debt

 

241,357

 

 

256,166

Operating lease liabilities

 

32,946

 

 

31,475

Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities

 

6,425

 

 

3,978

Deferred tax liabilities

 

17,046

 

 

25,214

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

84

 

 

233

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

304,354

 

 

321,687

Total liabilities

 

456,379

 

 

423,491

Total shareholders’ equity

 

496,919

 

 

440,711

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

953,298

 

$

864,202

TaskUs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

45,870

 

 

$

45,690

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

40,223

 

 

 

40,391

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

19,935

 

 

 

20,346

 

Amortization of debt financing fees

 

596

 

 

 

596

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

 

(80

)

 

 

1,322

 

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

(15

)

 

 

103

 

Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on forward contracts

 

(689

)

 

 

2,485

 

Deferred taxes

 

(10,889

)

 

 

(7,959

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

41,821

 

 

 

52,759

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(22,758

)

 

 

1,861

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(20,949

)

 

 

(2,015

)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

16,109

 

 

 

14,314

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

(63

)

 

 

(132

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

23,529

 

 

 

(9,825

)

Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities

 

18,251

 

 

 

(7,877

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(17,312

)

 

 

(13,823

)

Income tax payable

 

5,801

 

 

 

4,910

 

Deferred revenue

 

(347

)

 

 

592

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

(145

)

 

 

(68

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

138,888

 

 

 

143,670

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(39,104

)

 

 

(30,995

)

Investment in loan receivable

 

 

 

 

(1,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(39,104

)

 

 

(31,995

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Payments for deferred business acquisition consideration

 

(144

)

 

 

(1,875

)

Payments on long-term debt

 

(8,438

)

 

 

(3,713

)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

 

6,261

 

 

 

631

 

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement

 

(4,255

)

 

 

(2,169

)

Payments for stock repurchases

 

(18,600

)

 

 

(111,959

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(25,176

)

 

 

(119,085

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

74,608

 

 

 

(7,410

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(8,218

)

 

 

(806

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

125,776

 

 

 

133,992

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

192,166

 

 

$

125,776

 

TaskUs, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

(in thousands, except margin amounts)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net income

$

8,859

 

 

$

16,277

 

 

$

45,870

 

 

$

45,690

 

Provision for income taxes

 

9,373

 

 

 

11,417

 

 

 

28,311

 

 

 

29,342

 

Financing expenses

 

5,017

 

 

 

5,576

 

 

 

21,549

 

 

 

21,717

 

Depreciation

 

9,698

 

 

 

10,889

 

 

 

40,223

 

 

 

40,391

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

4,980

 

 

 

5,070

 

 

 

19,935

 

 

 

20,346

 

EBITDA

$

37,927

 

 

$

49,229

 

 

$

155,888

 

 

$

157,486

 

Transaction costs(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

245

 

Earn-out consideration(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,863

 

Foreign currency losses (gains)(3)

 

(890

)

 

 

(885

)

 

 

1,302

 

 

 

431

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

 

13

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

(80

)

 

 

1,322

 

Severance costs(4)

 

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

487

 

 

 

1,852

 

Litigation costs(5)

 

8,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,423

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense(6)

 

9,957

 

 

 

10,454

 

 

 

42,391

 

 

 

53,179

 

Interest income(7)

 

(1,605

)

 

 

(556

)

 

 

(5,544

)

 

 

(1,581

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,795

 

 

$

59,016

 

 

$

209,867

 

 

$

220,797

 

Net Income Margin(8)

 

3.2

%

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

4.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(8)

 

19.6

%

 

 

25.2

%

 

 

21.1

%

 

 

23.9

%

(1)

 

Represents professional service fees related to non-recurring transactions.

(2)

 

Represents earn-out consideration recognized as compensation expense related to the acquisition of heloo.

(3)

 

Realized and unrealized foreign currency losses include the effect of fair market value changes of forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments and remeasurement of U.S. dollar-denominated accounts to foreign currency.

(4)

 

Represents severance payments as a result of certain cost optimization measures we undertook during the period to restructure support roles.

(5)

 

Represents only those litigation costs that are considered non-recurring and outside of the ordinary course of business.

(6)

 

Represents stock-based compensation expense, as well as associated payroll tax.

(7)

 

Represents interest earned on short-term savings, time-deposits and money market funds.

(8)

 

Net Income Margin represents net income divided by service revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by service revenue.

TaskUs, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Net Income (unaudited)

(in thousands, except margin amounts)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net income

$

8,859

 

 

$

16,277

 

 

$

45,870

 

 

$

45,690

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

4,980

 

 

 

5,070

 

 

 

19,935

 

 

 

20,346

 

Transaction costs(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

245

 

Earn-out consideration(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,863

 

Foreign currency losses (gains)(3)

 

(890

)

 

 

(885

)

 

 

1,302

 

 

 

431

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

 

13

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

(80

)

 

 

1,322

 

Severance costs(4)

 

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

487

 

 

 

1,852

 

Litigation costs(5)

 

8,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,423

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense(6)

 

9,957

 

 

 

10,454

 

 

 

42,391

 

 

 

53,179

 

Tax impacts of adjustments(7)

 

(2,812

)

 

 

558

 

 

 

(6,644

)

 

 

(4,386

)

Adjusted Net Income

$

28,500

 

 

$

32,248

 

 

$

118,684

 

 

$

126,542

 

Net Income Margin(8)

 

3.2

%

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

4.9

%

Adjusted Net Income Margin(8)

 

10.4

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

13.7

%

(1)

 

Represents professional service fees related to non-recurring transactions.

(2)

 

Represents earn-out consideration recognized as compensation expense related to the acquisition of heloo.

(3) 

 

Realized and unrealized foreign currency losses include the effect of fair market value changes of forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments and remeasurement of U.S. dollar-denominated accounts to foreign currency.

(4)

 

Represents severance payments as a result of certain cost optimization measures we undertook during the period to restructure support roles.

(5)

 

Represents only those litigation costs that are considered non-recurring and outside of the ordinary course of business.

(6)

 

Represents stock-based compensation expense, as well as associated payroll tax.

(7) 

 

Represents tax impacts of adjustments to net income which resulted in a tax benefit during the period, including stock-based compensation expense, earn-out consideration, litigation costs and severance. After these adjustments, we applied a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 33.3% and 28.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 26.4% and 24.5% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, to non-GAAP income before income taxes.

(8)

 

Net Income Margin represents net income divided by service revenue and Adjusted Net Income Margin represents Adjusted Net Income divided by service revenue.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Trent Thrash
IR@TaskUs.com

Media Contact
Heidi Lemmetyinen
heidi.lemmetyinen@taskus.com


