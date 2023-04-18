Tarkett Announces Deployment of AMA’s aR Application to Improve After-Sales Service

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
RENNES, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announces today its partnership with AMA, a pioneer in assisted Reality (aR) solutions and integrator of B2B software for the smart workplace. This collaboration aims to improve Tarkett’s after-sales service by deploying AMA’s XpertEye remote assistance solution to its flooring installers in the DACH region.

XpertEye is an innovative application that provides Tarkett’s installers with instant support, allowing them to establish a video communication with a Tarkett expert who can guide and advise them on proper installation techniques, maintenance, and care. By doing so, Tarkett ensures timely installations of the broadest flooring offerings in the industry, while also improving the quality of its after-sales service.

The adoption of XpertEye enables Tarkett to become more agile in a changing environment and extend its service portfolio with an attractive digital solution. XpertEye provides Tarkett with extended flexibility, allowing for more reactive and quicker responses to critical situations such as onsite claims and installation issues. “Before, it would take generally five to seven working days to arrange a job site visit, now, with XpertEye we can reduce travel and are no longer dependant on the availability of service technicians, which allows us to be much more reactive and respond within 24h,” states Dirk Rieger, Head of Customer Service & Supply Chain Central Europe at Tarkett.

The XpertEye application not only empowers our teams to deliver a best-in-class customer experience but also allows us to lower our company’s carbon footprint. Through the use of XpertEye, we avoided around 15t CO2eq. This is completely in line with Tarkett’s Impact 2027 strategic plan that aims at having a positive impact on our customers, our teams, and our planet,” continues Dirk Rieger.

We are delighted to partner with Tarkett and support their after-sales service. XpertEye brings significant benefits in terms of cost, time, and sustainable business practices,” said Michael Nuernberg, Director of Germany & Austria at AMA.

Contacts

Press

Esther Duval
+33 689 182 343

esther.duval@amaxperteye.com

