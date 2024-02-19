Tarana’s G1 Is Now the First FCC-Certified Outdoor 6 GHz Product

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#broadband–Tarana Wireless, Inc. announced today the Federal Communication Commission’s certification of Gigabit 1 (G1), the company’s next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband platform, in the new unlicensed 6 GHz spectrum. Tarana is the first manufacturer to receive an Equipment Authorization Grant from the FCC in 6 GHz.





After announcing G1’s 6 GHz capability in October of 2023, Tarana began shipping the new equipment for customer pilots. This grant now allows those internet service providers to operate commercially in the 6 GHz UNII-5 and UNII-7 bands with 4W EIRP power, managed by the automated frequency coordination (AFC) system.

More than 200 ISPs in 21 countries have adopted Tarana ngFWA technology, in CBRS and unlicensed 5 GHz, to better reach underserved communities with high-speed broadband. Known for its unprecedented ability to cancel radio interference, the G1 platform is an essential tool for operators planning to leverage unlicensed 6 GHz.

G1 brings another unique and critically important capability to operation in 6 GHz spectrum: flexible sub-carrier channel configuration. In contrast to systems based on Wi–Fi standards that require operation in 160 MHz wide channels, G1 can operate in multiple independent sub-channels, allowing the system to achieve full gigabit performance even when the presence of incumbent radio links and competing ISPs in the 6 GHz band limit the availability of clean, contiguous 160 MHz channels.

A recent study conducted by Tarana in partnership with Comsearch (a leading 6 GHz AFC provider) examined channel availability for 100,000 tower locations throughout the US. The study found that in rural America where the digital divide is widest, 70% of locations cannot maximize the benefits of the 6 GHz band without G1’s unique sub-carrier operation — and nearly 50% of suburban locations are similarly spectrum-limited for Wi-Fi technology.

“We’re excited to see 6 GHz outdoor shared spectrum access becoming a reality,” said Ilkka Niva, Tarana’s Director of Regulatory Compliance. “We also recognize and appreciate the work that the FCC, WinnForum, and the Wi-Fi Alliance have done to pioneer this effort and enable prompt regulatory approvals. This new spectrum will help us — and our customers — in our joint mission to increase availability of reliable, affordable internet and close the digital divide.”

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 21 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India.

Contacts

Media Contact

The Guyer Group



tarana@guyer.com