TAQA North Partners with ISN® to Improve Contractor Safety and Compliance

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, announced that TAQA North Ltd. selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor management system earlier this year. ISN will continue to assist TAQA North with streamlining its contractor management process through all aspects of review and verification, contractor communication and compliance, and risk management.





With its North American operations headquartered in Calgary, TAQA North is a top 15 oil and gas producer in Western Canada and has a diversified asset base with operations in the province of Alberta. Production at TAQA North includes conventional oil and gas, coal bed methane and tight gas.

Over 800 companies use ISNetworld to help analyze, evaluate and manage information for more than 80,000 active contractors and suppliers at 10,000+ jobsites in more than 85 countries around the world. For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit https://www.isnetworld.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About TAQA North Ltd.

TAQA is an Abu Dhabi-based integrated utilities champion with power, water and oil and gas operations across the globe. Established in 2005, TAQA has grown into a diversified company with operations that provide power and water to communities in 10 different countries. TAQA’s Canadian oil and gas business, TAQA North, is among Canada’s top 15 largest oil producers and is based in Calgary, Alberta.

TAQA North holds extensive operations across the province of Alberta. It produces around 75,000 barrels of oil daily and aims to grow production in the future. TAQA North is committed to being a safe and sustainable producer and understands the important role oil and gas has in the energy transition.

