Taoglas Introduces “AntJack”—an Industry-first Wi-Fi Antenna for an RJ45 Jack

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EMBEDDED WORLD NORTH AMERICA—Taoglas®, a trusted provider of antennas and IoT components, today unveils AntJack, a high-efficiency Wi-Fi antenna that is mounted on a standard RJ45 ethernet connector. The new FXM100* Wi-Fi antenna can be mounted on Taoglas’ TMJG4926HENL or any standard 1×1 RJ45 connector to create a 2-in-1 solution, providing designers space-saving options and layout flexibility to improve wireless coverage across 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz, and 7.1 GHz bands.

By mounting the antenna on the jack, the antenna is removed from the PCB freeing up valuable real estate and uses the jack as the antenna ground plane to deliver better wireless performance. The FXM100 omnidirectional dipole antenna supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6 / 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 and can be used in a variety of applications, including modems and routers, industrial gateways, factory automation, industrial robotics, and test and measurement systems.

AntJack is also ideal for complex MIMO designs where antenna location and positioning are critical, especially when space is a premium in 4×4 or 8×8 MIMO configurations. In addition to layout constraints, designers are often forced to work around proximity to metal which causes interference and signal distortion.

“ The FXM100 Wi-Fi antenna is a great example of our focus on innovation and solving tough customer challenges, like designing antennas for metal surfaces and awkward layouts,” said Olivier Robin, COO at Taoglas. “ Our antennas give customers better performance with more flexibility, making it easier to add wireless technology to their devices.”

Antenna Features & Benefits

Wideband coverage – excellent antenna efficiency across 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz and 7.1 GHz bands.

– excellent antenna efficiency across 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz and 7.1 GHz bands. Small form factor – 26.6 x 15.6 x 13.1 mm antenna with customizable cable and connector.

– 26.6 x 15.6 x 13.1 mm antenna with customizable cable and connector. Easy “peel and stick” mounting – manufactured from flexible PCB material with adhesive conductive foam.

The FXM100 is now available for purchase from Taoglas and its distributors. Though sold as a standalone Wi-Fi antenna, the FXM100 can be purchased alongside Taoglas magnetic connectors and high-end ethernet cables for optimized bill of materials (BOM) costs. Additionally, the antenna can be adapted for any size of RJ45 connector (1×2, 2×2, MxN). Contact Taoglas to inquire about further customization.

From Oct. 8-10, the new AntJack antenna—along with featured products in the Taoglas product portfolio—will be on display at Taoglas booth 2327 at Embedded World North America in Austin.

*Patent pending. For more information, visit the Taoglas patents and trademarks webpage.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a trusted provider of antennas, advanced IoT components, and custom IoT design services that helps customers navigate complex RF and wireless systems and brings connectivity solutions to market on time, the first time. Since its foundation in 2004, the company has grown from its heritage in antennas to having engineering resources, state-of-the-art test chambers, and pre-certification centers around the world. Their global team works obsessively to deliver an uninterrupted supply chain for rapid local delivery and seamless support internationally. Taoglas’ commitment to continuous innovation, proactive customer service, and trusted quality delivers long-term peace of mind to customers and colleagues, creating time and space to work together to advance global connectivity. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

Taoglas, the Taoglas logo, and all other Taoglas trademarks in the United States and/or other jurisdictions are the property of Taoglas Group Holdings Limited. For more information, visit the Taoglas patents and trademarks webpage.

