Taoglas AntennaXpert Tools Empower Engineers to Select the Optimal Antenna Solution

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Taoglas®, a trusted provider of antennas and IoT components, introduces AntennaXpert, a suite of user-friendly, digital tools to streamline, simplify, and customize antenna design and integration. Available on the Taoglas website, the toolset includes Taoglas Antenna Integrator, Antenna Builder, and Cable Builder.

Launched today, the newest tool in the suite — the Taoglas Antenna Integrator — enables users to preview their embedded antennas, including multiple or MIMO antenna systems’ performance in the concept phase of a project, accelerating time to market and helping to avoid potential issues with component placement inside the product.

“ Building on the success of our Antenna Builder and Cable Builder tools, we developed Taoglas’ Antenna Integrator to bring our antenna expertise into the AI and digital realm,” said Dermot O’Shea, CEO and co-founder at Taoglas. “ Antenna integration requires understanding a complex interplay of factors, including antenna selection, placement on the PCB, and its spacing and orientation with other antennas. At Taoglas, we strive to make things fast and simple. The new Antenna Integrator empowers design engineers to do a lot of the groundwork by themselves, hence speeding up their design time.”

Antenna Integrator helps users optimize RF performance, component placement and PCB size, while simplifying mechanical integration and reducing development time. Users input a custom PCB size and then select and place multiple Taoglas antennas on the digital board. Once configured, the design is submitted to Taoglas, and users receive a technical report within 24 hours that includes detailed antenna performance parameters, including return loss and efficiency.

Antenna Builder empowers design engineers to configure their external and embedded antenna’s cable length and connectors, exactly for their application. In the tool, users select their preferred antenna from Taoglas’ broad portfolio of off-the-shelf antennas, and then customize the connector type and cable length to fit their unique requirements.

Cable Builder allows users to customize their RF cable assemblies, precisely for their specifications. Users select the cable type, the cable length, and the type of connectors on each side.

Customized antenna and cable solutions are built and shipped in as little as 24 hours from one of Taoglas’ global facilities.

From Nov. 12-15, the Taoglas team will be at electronica 2024 highlighting the benefits and advantages of the AntennaXpert tools. Attendees can learn more by visiting the Taoglas booth in Hall 6, Booth 461.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a trusted provider of antennas, advanced IoT components, and custom IoT design services that helps customers navigate complex RF and wireless systems and brings connectivity solutions to market on time, the first time. Since its foundation in 2004, the company has grown from its heritage in antennas to having engineering resources, state-of-the-art test chambers, and pre-certification centers around the world. Their global team works obsessively to deliver an uninterrupted supply chain for rapid local delivery and seamless support internationally. Taoglas’ commitment to continuous innovation, proactive customer service, and trusted quality delivers long-term peace of mind to customers and colleagues, creating time and space to work together to advance global connectivity. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

Taoglas, the Taoglas logo, and all other Taoglas trademarks in the United States and/or other jurisdictions are the property of Taoglas Group Holdings Limited. For more information, visit the Taoglas patents and trademarks webpage.

