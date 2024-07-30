Tanner Winterhof Celebrates 5 Years of the Farm4Profit Podcast, Sharing Agribusiness Success Across 400 Episodes and 2 Million Downloads

SLATER, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Farm4Profit podcast, hosted by agricultural experts Tanner Winterhof, Cory Hillebo, and David Whitaker, is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Since its inception, Farm4Profit has established itself as a pivotal resource in the agricultural community, delivering actionable insights that have revolutionized how farmers and agribusiness professionals enhance their profitability.





With an impressive archive of over 400 episodes and more than 2 million downloads, the podcast has consistently expanded its reach, connecting a global audience of agricultural enthusiasts and fostering a dynamic community committed to agricultural advancement.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved with the Farm4Profit Podcast,” said Tanner Winterhof. “When we started this journey, our goal was to create a resource that would help farmers and agribusiness professionals stay ahead of the curve. Five years and 2 million downloads later, it’s clear that our listeners appreciate the content we provide, and I am excited for what the future holds.”

The podcast has covered a broad spectrum of topics, from cutting-edge agricultural technologies and market trends to sustainable practices and economic strategies. This wide-ranging approach ensures that each episode not only informs but also empowers listeners to apply what they’ve learned.

Looking ahead, Farm4Profit will continue to explore cutting-edge topics such as climate-smart agriculture, AI technology, smart equipment, and the evolving farmer-retailer relationship. Future episodes will delve into key factors influencing farmers’ decisions when selecting dealerships, ensuring the podcast remains a relevant and valuable resource for the agricultural community.

As Farm4Profit enters its next chapter, it remains dedicated to its mission of fostering an informed and engaged agricultural community, ensuring that it remains a key player in the ongoing development of the industry.

About Farm4Profit

Farm4Profit is a leading agricultural podcast, known for its in-depth coverage and expert discussions that elevate farming practices. Hosted by Tanner Winterhof, Cory Hillebo, and David Whitaker, it consistently ranks among the top agricultural podcasts thanks to its blend of practical advice, cutting-edge research, and real-world applications. Addressing a wide range of crucial topics—from financial management to advanced agronomy—the podcast brings together voices from innovative farmers and ag-tech pioneers. Farm4Profit actively shapes the strategies and successes of its diverse listener base, fostering a more informed and innovative agricultural landscape and innovative farming landscape.

About Tanner Winterhof

Tanner Winterhof is one of the founding co-hosts of Farm4Profit, a leading podcast that’s dedicated to helping farmers and farmhands increase the profitability of their operations. Tanner’s roots are in agriculture, having grown up on a swine and row-crop farm, but he also brings 15 years of banking experience to the table, where he built a strong foundation in finance and business. During his time in banking, he recognized a critical gap in the farming industry: a lack of meaningful engagement with the community. To address this, Tanner launched Farm4Profit, which has now produced over 300 episodes, amassed more than 1.7 million downloads, and earned a reputation as one of the top agricultural podcasts in the industry.

