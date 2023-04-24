Tanium XEM Platform Wins Top Honors for Endpoint Security in 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

Company continues to lead the market with additional industry recognition in 11th annual award

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is proud to be named the endpoint security market leader in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

Winners of this year’s awards were selected by a panel of judges comprised of CISSP-, FMDHS-, and CEH-certified security professionals who voted based on independent reviews. Companies awarded represent the most innovative players with new and unique technologies providing best-of-breed, next-generation security solutions.

“It’s exciting to see the XEM platform awarded more accolades for its innovative approach to endpoint management and security,” said Nic Surpatanu, chief product officer at Tanium. “The platform has delivered millions of dollars and thousands of hours in ROI to Tanium customers—further proof that in light of economic uncertainty and constrained budgets, disparate point solutions that increase spend are not the answer to the cybersecurity crisis. It’s time organizations embrace convergence to unite tools, reduce risk, and increase efficiency and effectiveness.”

The Tanium XEM platform is a reference platform of choice to manage a large variety of endpoints across organizations of all sizes. Using an innovative client architecture Tanium XEM is able to deliver real-time capabilities on the endpoint at massive scale. A good security approach starts with comprehensive visibility across the environment, and Tanium commonly finds up to 20% more endpoints in an environment. It then helps harden the environment by ensuring security policies are applied and the software is kept up to date in a timely fashion across the endpoints to mitigate risks of attackers exploiting vulnerabilities. When incidents occur, Tanium’s real-time investigation and remediation capabilities help bring the environment back to healthy state quickly before any damage can occur.

Tanium recently delivered several industry-first enhancements to its XEM platform enabling organizations to reduce costs and complexity in their environment while improving their overall security posture. These recent innovations include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), Certificate Manager, and Digital Employee Experience (DEX). Tanium XEM with DEX enables organizations to deliver a digital experience that ensures high productivity and satisfaction and engage employees via surveys and self-help remediation options which reduces burden on IT Support.

“Tanium embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Learn how Tanium customers reduce tool complexity, risk, and cost and navigate future challenges with certainty: https://www.tanium.com/roi-assessment/

