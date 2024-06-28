Tanium Wins Coveted Microsoft Independent Software Vendor Innovation Partner of the Year Award

XEM leader also named as a finalist for Americas Partner of the Year for the second year in a row and as a finalist for Commercial Marketplace Collaborator of the Year

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s leading provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), today announced it is once again a recipient of the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award, this time in the prestigious 2024 Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Innovation category. The award recognizes Tanium for its innovation using Microsoft Copilot AI and Cloud advanced services, and for introducing new techniques, approaches, and applications that push the boundaries of what is currently possible. Tanium recently announced their partnership with Microsoft Copilot for Security to provide security teams with an autonomous-driven edge. Tanium’s real-time endpoint data, a critical enabler for AI, is integrated into Microsoft’s Copilot for Security, an OpenAI-powered product. Security professionals from leading companies like AstraZeneca and JLL are already seeing the benefit from access to real-time visibility and AI-driven cybersecurity. With Microsoft and Tanium, customers more quickly respond to threats and can evaluate and act on risk exposure in minutes.





“One key aspect of Tanium and Microsoft working together is automation,” said Jeff Haskill, VP of enterprise technology services, AstraZeneca. “We can detect anything in our environment and then – seamlessly and without human intervention – shut it down.”

Tanium has also been named a finalist in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace categories for Global and Americas regions. These awards recognize the top three partners in their respective category.

“Tanium’s real-time endpoint intelligence is the driving force that allows customers to leverage AI to quickly identify risks, investigate incidents and accelerate response. This significantly reduces incident workload, addresses resource constraints while also mitigating risks faster,” said Rob Jenks, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, at Tanium. “It’s an honor to again receive a partner award that celebrates our joint product innovation, solutions that significantly improve our customer’s security posture. We are excited to continue our partnership with Microsoft to bring organizational resiliency with unmatched speed, accuracy, and usability for security teams.”

Tanium and Microsoft offer other solutions for Security, Governance, Analytics, Identity, Orchestration, Data Operations, Risk, and Asset Management that allow customers to maximize their investments in Microsoft platforms while reducing complexity and risks. Current Tanium and Microsoft solutions include:

Microsoft Copilot for Security – Together Tanium and Microsoft provide end-to-end visibility, control, and remediation capabilities to the Copilot OpenAI engine empowering security teams to accelerate threat investigations with real-time endpoint information and intelligent recommendations.

– Together Tanium and Microsoft provide end-to-end visibility, control, and remediation capabilities to the Copilot OpenAI engine empowering security teams to accelerate threat investigations with real-time endpoint information and intelligent recommendations. Microsoft Sentinel – Through their partnership, Tanium compliments Microsoft security alerts with real-time context from endpoint and integrated remediation at scale.

– Through their partnership, Tanium compliments Microsoft security alerts with real-time context from endpoint and integrated remediation at scale. Microsoft Entra ID – Tanium delivers real-time device risk and remediation capabilities to Microsoft customers for enhanced conditional access control and Zero Trust across the enterprise.

– Tanium delivers real-time device risk and remediation capabilities to Microsoft customers for enhanced conditional access control and Zero Trust across the enterprise. Microsoft Intune/SCCM – Tanium complements Microsoft Intune to reach all discoverable devices in seconds and build a comprehensive, real-time asset inventory.

– Tanium complements Microsoft Intune to reach all discoverable devices in seconds and build a comprehensive, real-time asset inventory. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint – Tanium enhances the management and rapid deployment of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with ease across the environment.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

Customers can purchase and provision Tanium directly from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to simplify procurement and gain the ability to apply the purchase to their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC).

To learn more about how together, Microsoft Copilot for Security and Tanium offer an AI-powered security solution that dramatically increases the ability and speed of security teams to minimize vulnerabilities and exposures and respond to incidents, register for the Tanium webinar here, https://events.tanium.com/tanium-co-pilot-for-security-20240710/.

About Tanium

Tanium delivers the industry’s only true real-time cloud-based endpoint management and security offering. Its converged endpoint management (XEM) platform is real-time, seamless, and autonomous, allowing security-conscious organizations to break down silos and reduce complexity, cost, and risk. Securing more than 32M endpoints around the world, Tanium’s customers include more than 40% of the Fortune 100, 7 of the top 10 U.S. retailers, 9 of the top 10 U.S. commercial banks, all 6 branches of the U.S. military, and MODs and DODs around the world. It also partners with the world’s biggest technology companies, system integrators, and managed service providers to help customers realize the full potential of their IT investments. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years. For more information on The Power of Certainty™, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

