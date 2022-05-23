Tanium Unveils Free Comprehensive Risk Assessment

Enables organizations to compare their risk posture against industry peers

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), announced today a new comprehensive, no-cost, five-day risk assessment that provides a holistic and quantifiable enterprise-wide view into an organization’s risk posture, a distilled score and comparison of risk posture against an industry benchmark, and a detailed remediation and implementation plan to address overall risk in their environment.

The new risk assessment combines the power of the Tanium platform, a cloud-based delivery model, and Python-based script automation to deliver an enduring, data-driven form of assessing and communicating IT risk to all levels of the organization that isn’t labor intensive. By leveraging the Tanium risk score, customers can make informed, fact-based decisions about their IT budgets, investment initiatives, and targeted remediations to measurably improve their risk score.

“How do you create value with a risk solution?” asks Phil Harris, research director, cybersecurity risk management services, IDC. “Provide data as close to real-time as you can and automate, automate, and automate compliance. Take the data, rank the data, prioritize the data, and show how it’s going to impact the risk score and what it means to enterprise risk management. Once you know what’s going on, you can make better business decisions.”

Existing industry risk assessments provide a far narrower view of an organization’s risk, because they cannot access the volume and variety of data living on the endpoint, requiring customers to compile critical information across various tools to get a clear picture of risk across the organization. This is problematic when you consider that only 37% of IT security leaders say it takes their organization less than a day to identify and track threat activity across their endpoints.

The quantitative and repeatable nature of the Tanium risk assessment provides an intuitive framework through which CISOs and CIOs can communicate with business leaders and their boards about the state of the company’s IT risk posture and the steps internal teams are taking to improve it.

“Clearly quantifying and communicating risk continues to persist as a top challenge for organizations, regardless of size or industry, leaving CIOs and CISOs with the difficult task of contextualizing their priorities and justifying investments to their executive teams and boards,” said Tanium Chief Product Officer Pete Constantine. “The Tanium risk assessment addresses that gap head on by providing customers with a tangible, complete view of their risk posture and a clear path to address cyber incidents including ransomware, insider threats, and persistent vulnerabilities like Log4j.”

The Tanium risk assessment provides customers with a holistic, quantitative view of risk across system vulnerabilities, compliance, administrative access, risk of lateral movement, sensitive data identification, encryption and authentication, and insecure transport security protocols. Additional benefits include:

Summarizes all sources of risk into a single, consumable score

Generates comprehensive reports automatically with prescriptive remediation and implementation plans

Pulls together information from across the Tanium platform, reducing dependency on tying data together from disparate tools

Provides executive-level dashboards, in addition to operator reports, by combining high-level summaries and detailed sources of risk

