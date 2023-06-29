Tanium Recognized as Winner of the 2023 Microsoft US Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year Award

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced it has been awarded the Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year program that recognizes vendors for outstanding achievements and innovations. Tanium and Microsoft solutions are transforming the way organizations secure and manage their vast environments by delivering a fast, extensible, and effective endpoint management solution – delivered from the Microsoft Azure cloud.





“Multiple point solutions are contributing to the lack of visibility and complexity of our customer’s IT environments, are increasing the risk of breach, and are also increasing costs at a time when they literally can’t afford to spend budget on ineffective or redundant technologies,” said Steve Daheb, chief marketing officer at Tanium. “These different tools are often deployed in silos across different organizations, in groups spanning IT Operations, Security, and Compliance, making it far more difficult to effectively protect infrastructure and data assets. We are honored to be recognized as a 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year and look forward to our work with Microsoft as we continue to break down silos with a converged platform that is displacing point solutions and delivering certainty through the power of Microsoft Azure.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge partners from within the global Microsoft ecosystem with a variety of accolades designed to showcase solutions delivering customer success that are built on Microsoft cloud and platforms. The Rising Azure Technology Partner of the Year Award is distinguished upon a technology partner (ISV) that has demonstrated strong customer focus and impact by building on Microsoft Azure as their primary cloud platform and scaling their solution by selling with Microsoft.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nina Harding, corporate vice president, Microsoft US global partner solutions. “The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation.”

A member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Tanium and Microsoft provide customers the benefits of solutions that include:

Leveraging Azure Active Directory, customers can utilize Tanium technology to determine the security posture of user devices, helping to ensure their software and policy configuration are up to date before allowing access to resources on the network. This capability is critical for Zero Trust security.

Enhanced threat investigation, threat hunting, and remediation of security incidents based on Microsoft’s security capabilities and Tanium’s real-time investigation and remediation.

Through Microsoft Sentinel, customers can leverage Tanium’s real-time data directly within the Sentinel console to take remediation steps.

“As organizations evaluate Zero Trust strategies, a major challenge is limited data to make business decisions,” said Rob Jenks, senior vice president of corporate strategy at Tanium. “For the first time, Tanium and Microsoft allow customers to bring together real-time device data and user data to implement a true Zero Trust conditional access process. Our partnership with Microsoft delivers great value to customers as across the board as together we help secure and manage their IT estate, all on Microsoft Azure.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year.

Tanium is available in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Marketplace visitors can purchase and provision Tanium directly from the marketplace and apply the purchase to their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC). Click now to explore Tanium on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

