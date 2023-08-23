Tanium Receives Two Top Security Industry Awards

Converged endpoint management leader receives 2023 Cloud Computing Security Excellence & Enterprise Security Tech 2023 Cyber Top 20 awards

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s only provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), today announced that it has been recognized among leading cybersecurity companies on the 2023 Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Top 20 List and named as a 2023 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner.





The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market. Similarly, the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Top 20 list recognizes the top cybersecurity companies providing the most value to the market based on technical product/service innovation, industry analyst recognition, customer testimony, diversity and inclusion initiatives, talent development initiatives, and giving back to the cyber community.

“Tanium is honored to be recognized for both our technology innovation, as well as how our diverse team members contribute back to our communities,” said Tanium chief marketing officer Steve Daheb. “These latest wins are a testament to our continued commitment to providing unmatched security and visibility while fostering a culture that is focused on protecting and defending organizations of every size, from the largest banks in the world, to smaller community organizations who focus on the well-being of their local residents.”

Tanium’s award-winning XEM platform delivers real-time visibility, control, and remediation whether on-prem or in the cloud. Tanium converges multiple point solutions – asset discovery and inventory, endpoint management, incident response, risk and compliance, and digital employee experience – into one platform. Tanium can uniquely help organizations reduce risk, while also reducing the cost and complexity of their environments.

“Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving battle, where the enemy constantly seeks new avenues to breach our defenses. To secure our digital world, relentless innovation is not an option; it’s an imperative,” said Jack Campbell, editor, Enterprise Security Tech. “Only through continuous advancement can we stay ahead of threats, safeguarding data. We’re honored to be able to recognize these leaders for the advancement that they are bringing to the market and their contributions to the fight against cyber threats.”

Tanium manages and secures over 32 million endpoints for some of the world’s largest organizations around the world, including 70% of the Fortune 100, 8 of the top 10 financial institutions, 7 of the top 10 global retailers, and five U.S. departments of defense. The Tanium XEM platform provides the same level of security control, regardless of an organization’s size or complexity, and has been recognized for its excellence with countless accolades including the CISO Choice Awards, SC Awards Europe, Global Infosec Awards, Cyber Security Excellence Awards, and Globee Cybersecurity Awards, among others.

To explore how Tanium can help you navigate security challenges with certainty and save time and money, visit: https://www.tanium.com/roi-assessment/

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating workflows across IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, real-time remediation, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years and ranks for the second consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s The Power of Certainty™. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Lindsey Lockhart



Tanium PR



press@tanium.com

+ 1 214.562.1521