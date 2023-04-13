Tanium Converge Travels to London and Paris

Global User Conference Launches World Tour for Cybersecurity and IT Industry Leaders across Europe including Frasers Group, I-TRACING, and Orange Cyberdefense

KIRKLAND, Wash. & LONDON & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced the beginning of the Converge World Tour 2023, a six-city series of its global user conference. The kickoff event in London will be held Tuesday, 18th April, at the London Landmark Hotel, with a show at the Campus Cyber, Paris to follow on Thursday where Tanium will showcase its innovation spotlight, including its product roadmap and future enhancements to the XEM platform.

Converge is Tanium’s flagship event that brings together industry specialists, peers, and partners to share strategies for leveraging converged endpoint management (XEM) to improve organizational cybersecurity readiness and response. There’s no better opportunity for IT and security practitioners to discover new ways of driving value to their boards and accelerating business initiatives than to gain outside perspectives and hear first-hand experiences from those on the frontline of the cyber landscape.

“Tanium’s commitment is first, last, and always to our customers, and we are grateful to have such a strong and extensive partner ecosystem that is equally committed to maximizing the value our customers achieve from their investments in Tanium,” said Steve Daheb, chief marketing officer at Tanium. “Join us in Paris and London to see why Forrester reports Tanium driving ROI of more than 200% for customers, why eight of top 10 global financial institutions and seven of the top 10 global retailers trust Tanium to maximize their ROI and simplify their technology environments while defending their organizations against emerging threats and expanding their knowledge of managing risk, securing technology, and unlocking innovation at scale from a single intuitive platform.”

Join Tanium for a dynamic keynote experience, featuring top executives and industry experts who will enable you to:

Glimpse into the future with Tanium—including the global unveiling of a new offering designed to improve overall work productivity, increase employee satisfaction, and lower IT support costs

Understand the use and benefits of XEM with category creator Steve Daheb

Gain insights from an intimate fireside chat with customer success champion Charles Ross

Explore the many ways Microsoft and Tanium work better together to improve cyber resilience with partner facilitator Mike Fiorina

Get a firsthand look at real customer successes with a panel featuring Aviva and Fraser’s Group and partner enablement executive Todd Palmer

Participate in peer-based breakout sessions across executive-, technical-, and partner-focused tracks

WHO: IT and security professionals from across Europe; Tanium’s newly appointed CEO, Dan Streetman, and members of his executive team; Forrester analyst Andrew Hewitt; Frasers Group’s Matthew Wilmot; Aviva’s Marc Hasketh-Boston; and Tanium customers and partners that include EY, PwC, Armadillo Managed Services, Computacenter, SCC, EndpointX, Pointwire, BlueTrusty, Capgemini, Cegedim, DOUNYX, EY, I-TRACING, Orange Cyberdefense, and more

WHAT: Tanium Converge London and Tanium Converge Paris, featuring spotlights on current trends, industry best practices, expert-led sessions, breakout discussions, and hands-on labs

WHERE: The Landmark London Hotel and the Campus Cyber in Paris–La Defense

WHEN: Tuesday, 18th April 2023 (London) and Thursday, 20th April (Paris)

HOW: The shows are sold out, but you can still register to secure your place on the waitlist or join us for mainstage public sessions on demand by signing up for the London show or the Paris event. We look forward to seeing you there!

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium unifies teams and workflows and protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for seven consecutive years and ranks on Fortune’s list of the Best Large Workplaces in Technology. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. armed forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s the power of certainty. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

