Tanium Achieves StateRAMP Authorization

Converged endpoint management leader supports state organizations on cloud-first initiatives with a single platform for visibility, control, and remediation

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that Tanium Cloud for U.S. Government (TC-USG) is now authorized for the State Risk and Authorized Management Program (StateRAMP).

StateRAMP was founded in 2020 from the need to provide a uniform approach to verifying that cloud services providers met the established standards and regulations required to do business with state and local governments. As a registered 501(c)(6) organization, StateRAMP is committed to making the digital landscape a safer and more secure place.

Tanium’s own StateRAMP certification marks the company’s continued investment in providing state and local government departments greater certainty around IT and security systems tasked with safeguarding constituent services, sensitive information, assets, and work sites. By consolidating point-solution capabilities into a single platform delivered via the cloud, TC-USG will enable agencies to mitigate risks from cyberattacks and ensuing data breaches while reducing complexity and cost across many environments.

“We have long been focused on strengthening cybersecurity and IT oversight for our state, local, and education organizations here at Tanium,” said Jennifer Axt, vice president of the U.S. SLED practice at Tanium. “StateRAMP authorization is the latest milestone confirming Tanium as the vendor of choice for visibility, control, and remediation across IT and security stacks for government teams so they can focus on what matters most: serving constituents and educating students.”

Recent regulations and requirements have placed an emphasis on government organizations to retire outdated hardware and software, creating a need to leverage cloud technology and embrace digital transformation. TC-USG delivers the complete functionality of the Tanium XEM platform as a fully managed, cloud-based service, enabling state and local entities to use the power of XEM with no additional infrastructure. The single Tanium agent deployed on the endpoints and managed via the cloud platform converges multiple point solutions spanning asset discovery and inventory, endpoint management, certificate management, unified policy configuration, digital employee experience, risk, compliance, and incident response. These solutions, with built-in automation, will enable agencies to improve their security posture, ensure compliance, reduce complexity, decrease costs, and improve efficiency and collaboration among IT, risk, and security teams.

“As a former deputy state CIO, I understand the constant threat of cyberattack that our state IT leaders face,” said Chris Cruz, Tanium’s public sector CIO. “With states leaning more heavily toward cloud-enabled service offerings, and even requiring it for new software procurements, solutions like the Tanium XEM platform are critical to mitigate risk in real time and achieve complete endpoint visibility across increasingly complex IT landscapes. With StateRAMP, we’re able to continue supporting local and statewide agencies with a level of security designed to combat today’s threats.”

Tanium was granted StateRAMP authorized status after successfully completing all security and system validations set by program administrators. The company currently supports more than 20 U.S. states in their goals of achieving a holistic, real-time view across their IT landscape including the state of Arizona, Tanium’s StateRAMP sponsor, whose Department of Homeland Security selected Tanium XEM for the state’s award-winning cyber readiness program. Tanium has also been an active leader in the whole-of-state (WoS) movement and continues to offer best practices, guidance, and consolidated tools for other states pursuing similar approaches to cybersecurity and IT management. By validating state and local agencies’ cyber posture with unparalleled visibility of all hardware and software assets, risk dashboards, role-based access controls, and a source of truth for asset data across multiple department levels, the Tanium XEM platform supports a WoS security strategy.

To learn how Tanium empowers U.S. state and local government customers to reduce risk, automate processes, reduce costs, and focus on their missions, visit: www.tanium.com/slg/.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating workflows across IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, real-time remediation, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for seven consecutive years and ranks for the second consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s The Power of Certainty™. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

