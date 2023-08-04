Tangoe Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tangoe, the leading technology expense and asset management solution for more than 20 years, today announced it has been named a Visionary in 2023 Gartner Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global report1. This is the 10th time Tangoe has been included in the report. Gartner evaluates providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.





“It is an honor to once again be named a Visionary by Gartner,” said James Parker, CEO, Tangoe. “This is a recognition of Tangoe’s innovation and industry leadership with 14M+ devices under management globally – more than any other provider. Mobile fleet management has evolved from simply reducing administrative burdens and cutting costs to a mission-critical solution for businesses of all sizes and needs. Tangoe ensures that the mobile devices powering enterprises are up and running and optimized for every user around the globe.”

According to a recent Vanson Bourne study, most businesses are completely reliant on their mobile devices, losing 30+% of revenue without them. But that reliance comes at a price; IT teams spend 34% of their time managing devices. Their top challenges include sourcing new devices, managing the inventory detailing the company fleet, and providing technical support for users and devices.

“Tangoe is a preferred provider because of their deep integrations with nearly all global carriers, flexible management solutions for BYOD or corporate-liable devices, and comprehensive lifecycle solutions that support the most complex use cases,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research.

Tangoe’s vast global coverage helps clients ensure business continuity and security while also handling the day-to-day logistics of administering an increasing number of smartphones, laptops, scanners, and IoT devices. Plus, when clients pair Tangoe’s mobile management services (MMS) with Tangoe’s telecom and cloud expense management, they gain the benefit of cost optimization across their broader IT environment.

About Tangoe One Mobile

Tangoe’s mobility management services are a part of the automated Tangoe One platform. MMS delivers an industry-leading global solution helping companies of all sizes manage their entire corporate fleet of devices at every phase — from ordering, provisioning, securing, and monitoring all the way through to repairing, reassigning, recycling, and buybacks. Clients can add mobile security solutions and global Help Desk support as well as Advisory Services with fleet auditing services and cost management consultants renegotiating contracts using market price indexes and $34B in IT spending intelligence.

The comprehensive solution allows businesses to offload the administration of the mobile fleet and optimize their mobility budgets too. Tangoe ensures companies are getting the most value out of their mobile fleet with expense management services designed to automate invoice processing, validation, and global bill pay while also identifying sources of waste and overspending.

Key features include:

Global Capabilities : Sourcing warehouses located in the U.S. and Europe, Apple GSX integration globally, device recycling available globally, Help Desk service in 9 languages with five locations worldwide, bill pay in 129 currencies, Device as a Service program offering both domestic and international support

: Sourcing warehouses located in the U.S. and Europe, Apple GSX integration globally, device recycling available globally, Help Desk service in 9 languages with five locations worldwide, bill pay in 129 currencies, Device as a Service program offering both domestic and international support Mobile Security : Centralized security and device wiping with Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

: Centralized security and device wiping with Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) UEM Integration : Integrations with Unified Endpoint Management platforms assure the integrity of device information, making accurate inventory management easy

: Integrations with Unified Management platforms assure the integrity of device information, making accurate inventory management easy Automation : Automated workflows accelerate processes and cost savings

: Automated workflows accelerate processes and cost savings Lifecycle Management : Services across every phase, from ordering, provisioning, securing, and monitoring all the way through end-of-life

: Services across every phase, from ordering, provisioning, securing, and monitoring all the way through end-of-life Tangoe for Apple® and ServiceNow® Integration: Solutions work with the tools companies already use

Solutions work with the tools companies already use Live Chat Support : Technical support delivered virtually anywhere through AI-powered Audrey Chat Bot and Live Chat Support

: Technical support delivered virtually anywhere through AI-powered Audrey Chat Bot and Live Chat Support Integrated Help Desk : Issue tracking and dashboard analytics in the centralized platform

: Issue tracking and dashboard analytics in the centralized platform Streamlined Ordering : Carrier integration makes placing device orders fast

: Carrier integration makes placing device orders fast Renew and Recycle Programs: Buybacks at leading prices and secure, eco-friendly recycling

Learn more about Tangoe One Mobile

About Tangoe

Tangoe is the leading technology expense and asset management solution. Tangoe seamlessly integrates with hundreds of providers globally to deliver the reporting and insights needed by enterprises of all sizes and scales. Fueled by an innovative automation framework and unified customer experience, Tangoe optimizes spend and resources across telecom, mobile, cloud, and IoT. For more information on the power of Tangoe and how it can transform your business, visit www.tangoe.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

