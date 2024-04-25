Tangoe Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winners in 2024 American Business Awards®

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tangoe, the leading IT expense management solution for over two decades was named a winner of two Stevie® Awards in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. The company was recognized with a Gold Stevie Award for Best Technical Support Solution: Computer Technologies and a Bronze Stevie Award for the Customer Service Department of the Year. Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in nearly every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.





“Thank you to The American Business Awards, and congratulations to our support teams for their unwavering dedication to our customers’ success,” said Mark Smith, Chief Customer Officer at Tangoe. “We have been laser-focused on meeting and exceeding evolving customer expectations with our AI-powered software and managed services. These awards recognize our winning strategy and execution for continuous product and customer experience improvement.”

Rationalizing IT investments and removing unnecessary spending is an exercise that starts with an accurate inventory of all IT assets and services. Tangoe revolutionized the process of building an IT inventory, automating manual work to accelerate time-to-insights. Through this effort, Tangoe has increased productivity 300% allowing its support teams to help clients update their IT service information more often and improve data hygiene.

Tangoe’s Customer Success team also redefined success to deliver unparalleled overall service that retains clients year after year. As a result, Customer Service Manager ratings from customers increased to a new high, and Tangoe’s Net Promoter Score has soared to become the industry’s best in class, increasing by 25 points.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Tangoe

Tangoe is the leading technology expense and asset management solution. Tangoe seamlessly integrates with hundreds of providers globally to deliver the reporting and insights needed by enterprises of all sizes and scales. Fueled by an innovative automation framework and unified customer experience, Tangoe optimizes spend and resources across telecom, mobile, cloud, and IoT. For more information on the power of Tangoe and how it can transform your business, visit www.tangoe.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn and X.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

Contacts

Becky Carr



Chief Marketing Officer



Becky.Carr@Tangoe.com