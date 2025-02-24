Tandem Raises USD 10M in its Pre-seed Round to Revolutionize Pet Healthcare

Tandem Expands Its AI-Powered Pet Healthcare Platform with a 5000 sq ft Smart Health Hub

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem, a pet healthcare startup on a mission to deliver unrivaled, affordable healthcare to every pet, has secured $10 million in pre-seed funding to redefine veterinary care. Building on its mobile clinics and telemedicine services, Tandem will launch a 5000 sq ft AI-powered health hub this summer.

About Tandem

Tandem offers a forward-thinking ecosystem for veterinary medicine. Through its proprietary AI-driven operating system, Tandem effortlessly connects a complete range of pet healthcare services within a single platform. This includes telehealth consultations, at-home wellness visits, state-of-the-art clinical facilities, and pharmacy services, addressing customers’ needs anytime and anywhere.

Tandem’s comprehensive, integrated technology platform is crafted to enable veterinary care providers to offer exceptional care. It ensures a seamless experience for pet parents and supports next-generation veterinary teams dedicated to upholding the highest standard of care.

Key Highlights

Since launching its pilot services in the fall of 2024,

Tandem has partnered with over 100 residential complexes in the greater Boston area to create "Neighborhood Clinics," bringing convenient and accessible veterinary care to more than 500 pet families.

Tandem's proprietary platform, Laika, enabled veterinarians to integrate the latest AI advancements into clinical practice. This enhanced the clinical experience and saved an average of two hours of administrative work daily.

Quotes from Tandem Leadership

“At Tandem, we believe every pet deserves a healthy, vibrant life. By bridging different silos of veterinary care, we’re delivering high-quality care that lets pets truly thrive—not just survive,” says Prem Sharma, CEO, a serial healthcare entrepreneur. “We are leveraging our experience in building large-scale, high-impact healthcare systems to enhance pet healthcare. An integrated healthcare experience not only improves the lives of pets and their parents but also eases the work of veterinary care providers.”

“Improving pet healthcare isn’t just about better care for animals—it’s about creating a smarter, more sustainable work environment that empowers veterinarians, reduces burnout, and attracts the best talent to drive the future of veterinary medicine,” says Dr. Khalid Aljabri, Co-founder, a medical doctor and serial entrepreneur. Khalid also believes innovation in veterinary healthcare can be extrapolated to human healthcare: “The drugs I prescribe to my patients and most of the devices I use in my procedures are initially tested on animals. So, why can’t we fix the broken human healthcare system by establishing a successful animal healthcare model?”

Why This Matters

With over 70% of U.S. households owning pets and veterinary burnout at crisis levels, the need for innovative pet healthcare solutions has never been greater. Tandem’s integrated approach ensures better care for pets while reducing strain on veterinarians.

To learn more about Tandem and explore its services, please visit www.tandem.vet and take a look at our Instagram page.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images, logos, and additional background information are available upon request. Interviews with the cofounders can be arranged through connect@tandem.vet.

Investor and Media Contact

Prem Sharma

connect@tandem.vet