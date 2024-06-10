Tandem PV Appoints Saritha Peruri as Vice President of Commercialization

Industry veteran brings over 20 years of solar and finance expertise to help company bridge the gap to scalability

Peruri joins Tandem PV from Elemental Excelerator, a nonprofit climate tech investor. As head of corporate partnerships, she helped startups cultivate relationships with corporate, utility, finance and other key partners. For the last year, Peruri has focused on building a broad and collaborative ecosystem of capital and other providers to de-risk and fund novel climate technologies to enable startups to reach commercial scale.

“Saritha is one of the industry’s foremost experts in funding and scaling novel climate tech and brings the kind of experience and expansive network we need to help us launch and scale at speed,” said Tandem PV CEO Scott Wharton. “This will not only mean expanding our company’s operations but will help us make a significant difference with one of the most critical issues of our time–climate change.”

“Over the past six months I’ve gotten to know Tandem PV in an advisory role and I’ve seen the company make some incredibly compelling strides in both efficiency and durability of its tandem silicon-perovskite solar panels,” Peruri said. “After nearly a decade of R&D, the company is ready to commercialize, and I feel so fortunate that I will be helping to lead Tandem PV through this next phase.”

Peruri entered the fast-growing solar industry over a decade ago. Her achievements included developing over a dozen rooftop solar installations across Amazon’s fulfillment centers in the Northeast, while with Sol Systems. Peruri then worked for Pattern Energy, where she originated long-term wind and solar power purchase agreements with utilities and large commercial and industrial customers across the U.S.

Peruri started her career as an investment banking analyst in Credit Suisse First Boston’s Global Energy Group and later worked as a management consultant with Bain & Company in Chicago. She holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of arts in economics and international relations from Brown University.

Tandem PV, based in Silicon Valley and founded in 2016, is driving the transition to a net-zero economy by developing state-of-the-art perovskite-based solar panels. The company is committed to the production of highly efficient and durable solar technology suited for broad-scale deployment. Its co-founder and CTO, Colin Bailie, developed the first perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell at Stanford University and launched the company through Cyclotron Road, the U.S. Dept. of Energy startup accelerator supporting innovations with potential for global commercial impact. Tandem PV has raised a total of $33 million in venture capital and government funds including from the DOE, the National Science Foundation, and the California Energy Commission.

