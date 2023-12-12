Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Full U.S. Launch of Tandem Source, a New Diabetes Management Platform for Customers and Healthcare Providers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TNDM #diabetes–Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the launch of Tandem Source, a diabetes management platform for insulin pump users and healthcare providers (HCPs). Tandem Source is designed to bring together the features of Tandem’s legacy t:connect, t:connect HCP, and t:connect Portal offerings with new comprehensive data reporting in one central, scalable platform. Tandem Source is now available for all Tandem pump users and their HCPs in the United States, with international availability expected in 2024.









“The launch of Tandem Source offers new, easy-to-use reports and the consolidation of several platforms and features into a single, convenient location for all our customers’ needs,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “Feedback from early adopters of Tandem Source in the United States has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to expanding access to other countries in the coming year.”

Tandem Source provides access to important therapy data as well as convenient ways for pump users to reorder supplies and update their pump software. For HCPs, Tandem Source provides the tools necessary to seamlessly view critical patient data, identify trends and help their patients better manage their diabetes. Both HCPs and pump users also have access to three new Tandem Source reports in the platform.

Tandem Source Highlights:

A new web-based pump uploader offers faster data transfers to the cloud with no computer software to install or update.

with no computer software to install or update. Automatic data transfers from users’ pumps using the t:connect mobile app keep online data current and remove the need for manual pump uploads. 1

keep online data current and remove the need for manual pump uploads. Three easy-to-use reports consolidate all the information needed for HCPs to make impactful clinical recommendations.

Tandem Source is now available to all Tandem insulin pump users and HCPs based in the United States. Those who currently use the t:connect Portal or t:connect HCP will have their data automatically transferred to Tandem Source and will be able to use their existing login credentials. For more information, please visit http://www.tandemdiabetes.com/tandem-source.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Important Safety Information

The Tandem Source platform is intended for use by individuals with diabetes mellitus who use Tandem Diabetes Care insulin pumps, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers in home and clinical settings. The Tandem Source platform supports diabetes management through the display and analysis of information uploaded from Tandem insulin pumps.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated international launch of the Tandem Source platform in 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risks associated with the research and development process generally, such as the design, testing, and validation in compliance with the applicable regulatory and legal requirements in the markets that we serve as well as our ability to develop, scale, and maintain systems, personnel, and infrastructure necessary to support customers across diverse geographies and market segments. These and other risks are identified and described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” heading of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events, or other factors.

© 2023 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. All rights reserved. Tandem Diabetes Care, the Tandem logo, Tandem Source, Control-IQ, and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 The information on the t:connect mobile app display may not be identical to the current status of the user’s pump. Wireless uploads from the t:connect mobile app to the cloud-based Tandem Source platform require a compatible phone and an internet or wireless data connection. Uploads to the Tandem Source platform do not take place in real time and should not be relied upon by healthcare providers or caregivers for remote patient monitoring. Standard carrier data rates may apply.

Contacts

Media Contact:

858-366-6900



media@tandemdiabetes.com

Investor Contact:

858-366-6900



IR@tandemdiabetes.com