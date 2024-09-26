Tamron Announces 90mm F2.8 Di III VXD Macro Lens for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras; Learn More Info at B&H

Photography News: Tamron releases a new 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro lens for Sony E– and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless camera systems.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to share Tamron’s latest macro lens for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount cameras, the Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro lens, which is the first optic from the brand to incorporate a 12-bladed diaphragm for distinct starburst and round, flattering bokeh that’s perfect for creating intimate portraits.

With its 1:1 maximum magnification ratio and 9.1” minimum focusing distance, users benefit from excellent close-up photo performance. Weighing 1.4 lbs and measuring 5” long, the 90mm f/2.8 allows for extended handheld use and can easily fit within most bags.

Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro Lens

Sony E-mount



Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro Nikon Z-mount

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/16

Short Telephoto Prime

VXD Autofocus System

1:1 Magnification

9.1″ Min. Focus

Focus Limit Switch, Focus Set Button

BBAR-G2 & Fluorine Coating

Moisture Resistant Construction

Ensuring high speed and dependable autofocusing is Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor, which tracks subjects and suppresses drive noise. This design allows this lens to be viable for both photo and video applications. Additionally, a focus limiter switch is incorporated to restrict the lens’s AF range and prevent it from pointlessly searching throughout its full focusing span. This saves time and contributes to a better overall user experience.

A newly designed lens hood allows for seamless filter rotation without having to remove the hood via a sliding window. Compatibility with Tamron Lens Utility software is supported, allowing you to easily change lens settings, assign custom camera functions, and update lens firmware.

This lens joins Tamron’s collection of quality primes fit for mirrorless systems and distinguishes itself by leaning toward the telephoto end of the focal length spectrum. Ultimately, this lens is perfect for those needing a close-up perspective with a constant bright f/2.8 aperture that often isn’t offered by zoom alternatives.

Learn more about Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro at B&H Explora



