Tamr Launches Smart Curation, a Snowflake Native App in the Data Cloud

Tamr Smart Curation enables joint customers to create high-quality, trusted data products using generative AI and machine learning (ML)

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tamr, Inc., the leader in data products, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of Tamr Smart Curation, a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. This new app allows data teams to monitor their data products seamlessly and proactively. Tamr and Snowflake’s joint customers can now alert users to potential data quality issues directly in Snowflake and feed the resolutions back into their data products with ease, strengthening trust in the data and improving overall efficiency.





Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake’s high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“Tamr allows Snowflake to take care of security, privacy, and governance concerns so that they can focus on helping customers accelerate time to value,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management at Snowflake.

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. Tamr is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake, Tamr is able to impact the community by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers without these customers having to move or expose their data.

Tamr’s integrated turn-key solutions combine data quality capabilities, machine learning-based matching models, referential data, and third-party enrichment to help data teams deliver more impact. With Tamr Smart Curation, a Snowflake Native App, customers can expect a myriad of benefits, including the following:

Automatic monitoring of data product quality through generative AI-based detection of potential issues that require human feedback

Seamless interaction with domain experts in the Data Cloud to increase data product adoption and make data quality a collaborative activity

Insights into data product quality, as measured by end-users, to prevent data drift and ensure key stakeholders’ requirements are being met

With Tamr Smart Curation, data teams can feel more confident in the assets they deliver to their stakeholders and better empower them to use data to make decisions.

“Tamr Smart Curation enables a seamless experience for data product builders and consumers,” shared Matt Holzapfel, head of corporate strategy at Tamr. “This empowers businesses to make informed decisions with a complete view of their data, breaking down barriers and ensuring that data products meet real needs.”

