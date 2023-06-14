Tampere City in Finland Takes the First Steps to Become a Leading Human-Centric Metaverse City

TAMPERE, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CityOfTampere–Tampere’s position as a pioneering metaverse city and a leader in smart city innovation was showcased at the Tampere Smart City Expo & Conference in Finland. By seamlessly combining the digital and physical worlds, the metaverse creates a vibrant digital environment that enhances the lives of city dwellers. It fosters and promotes a hassle-free everyday experience for citizens and provides a favorable platform for businesses to thrive.





With its forward-thinking approach, Tampere is setting the stage for the future of urban living.

–We invite companies to test their solutions in Tampere. The city acts as a testing platform and an open partner for businesses and research. Through intelligent solutions, our goal is to enhance the well-being of citizens, provide a positive urban experience, and create favorable conditions for people’s everyday lives, listed Teppo Rantanen, the Executive Director of Growth, Innovation and Competitiveness at the City of Tampere.

Tampere’s metaverse development is a result of collaborations with industry-leading companies. Through partnerships with VTT and global technology giants such as Microsoft and Nokia, Tampere has harnessed the potential of the metaverse to revolutionize urban planning and create intelligent solutions that enhance the well-being of its residents.

Commitment to sustainability, responsible data utilization, and ethical metaverse practices further solidifies Tampere’s leadership in the digital transformation of cities. With a focus on human-centricity, Tampere’s metaverse development prioritizes the well-being and experiences of its citizens, ensuring that technological advancements serve as catalysts for positive urban experiences.

The success story of Tampere’s metaverse was showcased at the recent Smart City Expo & Conference, where experts and industry leaders convened to explore the future of smart cities and technologies.

Tampere’s metaverse-vision is driven by the belief that collaboration between cities, businesses, and ecosystem partners is essential to unlock the full potential of the metaverse. By embracing this collaborative approach, Tampere aims to inspire and invite other cities and organizations to join forces in shaping the future of urban, human-centric living.

Tampere Smart City Expo & Conference will be organized again in 2024.

More information of Tampere Smart City Expo & Conference: www.tscec.fi

Contacts

Teppo Rantanen



Executive Director, Growth, Innovation and Competitiveness



City of Tampere



+358 400 235 442



teppo.rantanen@tampere.fi