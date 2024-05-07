Talus Named ISO of the Year by the Electronic Transactions Association

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—Talus, a fast-growing technology-driven provider of payment processing solutions for small and mid-sized merchants, today announced it was recently honored with a Star Award as Independent Sales Organization of the Year by the Electronic Transactions Association. The award recognizes an ISO member company whose actions move the payments industry forward while exhibiting high ethical standards and successfully addressing industry challenges with demonstrated business results. ETA also recognized Talus as one of the industry’s Top 10 Payments ISVs for its Talus Pay mobile app.





“Talus is grateful to be honored as ETA’s 2024 ISO of the Year,” said CEO Kim Fitzsimmons. “This prestigious award is testament to the efforts the Talus team makes day-in and day-out to drive value to both our merchant partners and resellers by delivering white-glove service,” added Fitzsimmons. “We are pleased that ETA also recognized the Talus Pay mobile app as we build-out a robust integrated software offering as an end-to-end payments technology provider.”

ETA’s Star Awards & Visa Celebration was held April 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in conjunction with the Association’s annual TRANSACT conference which took place at the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Talus has been an active member of ETA. Fitzsimmons has served on the Association’s board of directors for nearly a decade and was board president for two years. Talus team members have served on numerous ETA volunteer committees, including Compliance, ISV, Sales & Strategy, Risk, Fraud & Security, and have received ETA’s Top Payments Sales Representative and Forty Under 40 industry game-changer awards.

About Talus

Talus is transforming the payments economy, enabling small and mid-size businesses to thrive. The company provides integrated technology-enabled payment solutions, personalized in-house support and trusted advice delivered with exceptional care and attention—start to finish. Serving more than 22,000 merchants in North America, Talus processes 65 million transactions with +$9 billion in annual charge volume via direct and independent sales agents, and a partner network of financial institutions, independent sales organizations, independent software vendors and value-added resellers. Named 2024 ISO of the Year by the Electronic Transactions Association, Talus is a portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital (“AMC”) a leading private equity firm with over $5.8 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit the Talus website.

