Talmix Announced as Digital Staffing Technology Market Leader in 2023 Ardent Partners Advisory

Ardent Partners describes Talmix as a “prominent player”

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalstaffing–Talmix, a global business talent marketplace, today announced that it has been positioned as a Market Leader in Ardent Partners’ 2023 Digital Staffing Technology Advisor. Talmix achieved its ranking by demonstrating the completeness of its solution and the continued maturity of its product and customer success.









Ardent Partners highlighted the strengths of Talmix, stating that it has revolutionized extended talent delivery with its highly-efficient process to deliver robust end-to-end digital staffing capabilities. It also features the development of the marketplace to include support for direct sourcing and supporting enterprise-wide recruiting streams.

“Talmix continues to demonstrate that it is a prominent player in the global talent and workforce solutions landscape,” said Christopher J. Dwyer, Senior Vice President of Research at Ardent Partners, and author of the new study. “It is positioned for accelerated growth in this space, and its strengths and trajectory make it a Market Leader once again.”

The report also highlighted how Talmix is establishing new partnerships and integrations within the wider talent technology partner ecosystem including other marketplaces, VMS providers and EOR/AOR services. This is one of the many strengths that position Talmix as warranting strong consideration from enterprises that require mature, trusted digital staffing solutions.

“We are delighted to be named a Market Leader in the Digital Staffing Technology Advisor for the second time” commented Sandeep Dhillon, CEO of Talmix. “We continue to develop the functionality of the marketplace and extend our coverage through partnerships so that we can provide an even richer solution for new and existing clients and talent across the globe. We see this recognition as proof that our approach is aligned to how businesses are building their extended workforce, and aim to maintain this leadership position for a long time.”

About Talmix

Talmix is a global business talent marketplace that connects organizations with the world’s top independent business and consulting talent. Recognised as a market leader, it has over 60,000 registered on its global network, connecting businesses to talent with the skills and expertise they need to solve critical challenges and drive growth. https://www.talmix.com

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the strategies, processes, and technologies that drive Best-in-Class performance for procurement and finance departments within the enterprise. Since 2010, Ardent Partners has actively covered the procurement, FinTech, and workforce solutions marketplace and produced research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and select the best-fit solutions for their needs. https://ardentpartners.com/

