Talkspace Launches Health Collective to Further Expand Accessibility to Healthcare Services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Talkspace, a leading online behavioral health company, announced the launch of Health Collective, a new wellness ecosystem featuring Oura, Evernow, Bicycle Health, Conceive, Options MD, and more. The platform will provide members with vetted and curated resources, and member benefits across the entire health spectrum, with the goal of expanding accessibility to high-quality and holistic care. These free-to-access resources are one piece of a holistic collaboration with brands who are featured in the marketplace, where Talkspace will also work with them on provider handoffs, education, and thought leadership.





The launch of Health Collective is part of Talkspace’s focus on bolstering strategic partnerships, driven by an understanding of the evolving healthcare landscape and the diverse needs of clients and patients. Through various collaborations with companies vetted by the Talkspace clinical team, the platform will provide members with access to women’s health, specialty care, and well-being-focused resources. With an array of specialty partners involved in Health Collective, Talkspace will bring comprehensive, whole-person care to market more quickly and efficiently than ever before.

“At Talkspace, we recognize the need for more accessible behavioral health and specialty health resources,” said Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer at Talkspace. “By joining forces with select partners, we have the opportunity to empower our clients to extend their wellness efforts seamlessly within a member-centric, single platform, and expand access to high-quality care.”

Mental health and physical health are interconnected, and holistic care is needed to fully address the spectrum of health issues. Still, access to quality care remains limited. Nationally, 54.7 percent of adults with a mental illness receive no treatment, and almost one-third of all adults with a mental illness report that they are not able to receive the treatment they need. The partnerships accessible on Talkspace’s new platform signals a crucial stride toward ensuring all Americans have access to the care they desire.

This announcement follows Talkspace’s efforts to establish strategic partnerships across the health continuum. Recent partnerships with Oura, Evernow, Wheel, Bicycle Health, and Conceive align with Talkspace’s goal of treating diverse needs of the company’s expanding member base, while simultaneously reaching new audiences and markets.

Talkspace’s Health Collective platform is available to all members and as an additional place where users can find trusted resources and benefit from discounts or special offers. This is an ongoing rollout and we expect more partners to be added soon. For more information or to inquire about participation, visit Health Collective’s site here.

About Talkspace



Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 130 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

