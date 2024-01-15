Talkdesk to Host Masterclass Showcasing Class of 2023 CX Innovators Awards Winners

Industry experts and Talkdesk customers will join the CX Innovators Masterclass to share real-world customer experience innovation insights

Attendees can learn from winners of the Talkdesk 2023 CX Innovators Awards on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. EST during the CX Innovators Masterclass.

The virtual masterclass will feature advice from CX Innovators Awards winners on using AI-powered contact center solutions to optimize workflows, operations, and the customer experience, as well as trends shaping the future of customer experience.

The 2023 CX Innovators Awards winners are representative of the many companies globally transforming customer experience with Talkdesk AI-powered contact center solutions. Recently, Talkdesk was named a Leader in the G2 Winter 2024 Reports in the Contact Center as a Service category with over 1,800 five-star reviews, and ranked #1 in multiple categories, including Enterprise Results and Usability Index for Contact Center based on customers’ authentic feedback.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced it will host the company’s second annual CX Innovators Masterclass on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. EST, to showcase top innovators using Talkdesk’s AI-powered contact center platform to elevate and modernize their customer experience (CX).





During the virtual masterclass, CX professionals will learn about trends shaping the future of CX and gain actionable insights from success stories shared by Talkdesk fourth annual CX Innovators Awards winners. The winners are leading organizations across a wide range of industries who each used a variety of Talkdesk contact center solutions over the past year to improve outcomes at each stage of the customer journey and deliver best-in-class CX.

Masterclass attendees will hear real-life examples of how accessible, reliable CX solutions can result in numerous achievements, including increased response rates, reduced call handling time, and improved CX evidenced by higher net promoter scores (NPS) and customer satisfaction scores (CSAT), as well as lower operational expenditure (OPEX).

Featured speakers include CX leaders from Talkdesk customers and Class of 2023 CX Innovators winners LegalShield, CAI, BCLC, and JK Moving. For example, AI Innovator Award winner CAI will share how the company reduced call escalation rates and decreased time spent on post-call documentation by eight minutes or more with Talkdesk Workforce Management™. Jeffrey Sturman, senior vice president and chief digital officer of Memorial Healthcare, will accompany Amy Payne, Talkdesk vice president of global customer, partner, and events marketing, as hosts for the event.

The Class of 2023 CX Innovators winners are just a few of the many companies globally that see success with the Talkdesk AI-powered contact center solutions. Additional examples can most recently be found within the G2 Winter 2024 Reports, which named Talkdesk a Leader in the Contact Center as a Service category with over 1,800 five-star reviews, and ranked Talkdesk #1 in multiple categories, including Enterprise Results and Usability Index for Contact Center based on customers’ authentic feedback.

Amy Payne, vice president of global customer, partner, and events marketing at Talkdesk, commented: “The CX Innovators Masterclass is a time to reflect and learn from some of the most successful Talkdesk customers, including those that consider the contact center as a growth center and those that have embraced AI. It’s also an excellent opportunity to gather with industry professionals and think through innovative customer experience strategies for the coming year.”

Tom Grosso, executive director, service desk, at CAI, said: “Talkdesk differentiates our business and drives our innovation. We’re always looking to understand what we can do differently, better, and faster to meet our customers where they are.”

