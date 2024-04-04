Talkdesk Promotes Miles Ennis to Lead Worldwide Sales, Accelerating the Company’s Global Growth as an Artificial Intelligence Innovator

Accomplished sales executive appointed to turbocharge expansion and company presence in key markets

Miles Ennis oversees the Talkdesk Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific sales organizations, in addition to the Americas, following his promotion from senior vice president of sales in the Americas to senior vice president of worldwide sales.

Ennis has over 20 years of experience as a proven sales leader with some of the world’s largest and most profitable technology companies.

Talkdesk artificial intelligence (AI)-powered contact center solutions are transforming customer experience (CX) for organizations worldwide, as Talkdesk is named a Leader in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid® Report for Contact Center category with over 1,800 five-star reviews.

Ennis joined Talkdesk as senior vice president of sales for the Americas in January 2023. In this new global role, he adds responsibility for the company’s growing sales organization and go-to-market strategy in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Ennis has over 20 years of experience as a proven sales leader with some of the world’s largest and most profitable technology companies. Before joining Talkdesk, he served as vice president of sales for the Americas region at Aspen Technology, a global leader in AI asset optimization software. Before that, he spent more than a decade at Cisco in various sales leadership roles, concluding his Cisco tenure as vice president of sales for Cisco AppDynamics.

Ennis’ appointment follows recent news of Talkdesk introducing several groundbreaking and industry-first generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) innovations in CX, including Talkdesk Ascend Connect, Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking, Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail, and Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare. Under Ennis’ leadership, the Talkdesk sales organization will help Talkdesk capitalize on an extensive global market opportunity as companies leverage the power of GenAI to fuel business expansion, elevate customer experiences, empower agents, and streamline operations.

Talkdesk continues to be at the forefront of the CX industry, helping customers worldwide embrace a new era of automation and intelligence with contact center solutions powered by Talkdesk AI. The company was named a Leader in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid® Report for Contact Center category with over 1,800 five-star reviews and ranked #1 in multiple categories, including Enterprise Results and Usability Index for Contact Center Workforce, based on customers’ authentic feedback.

William Welch, president and chief operating officer of Talkdesk, said, “Miles demonstrated exceptional leadership in helping Talkdesk continue to grow its footprint in the Americas. Now, as head of worldwide sales for the company, I am confident he will partner with our sales leadership team in EMEA and APAC to replicate that success globally. As businesses continuously seek new ways to be competitive, especially in an uncertain market, leveraging GenAI to optimize customer experience is critical, and Talkdesk will be there to help more organizations worldwide deliver superior CX and drive improved business results.”

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible, and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line. Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency, and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com.

