Talkdesk modernizes on-premises contact centers with groundbreaking generative artificial intelligence suite

Talkdesk Ascend Connect enhances customer experience and streamlines operations without overhauling infrastructure, revolutionizing customer service

Talkdesk Ascend Connect introduces the industry’s first suite of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-powered customer experience (CX) applications that seamlessly integrate with third-party on-premises contact centers without requiring a complete infrastructure overhaul.

With a flexible adoption model, Talkdesk Ascend Connect provides deep industry expertise and scalable, reliable AI-powered solutions to optimize existing technology investments and increase business agility.

Through components like Talkdesk Autopilot, Talkdesk Copilot, Talkdesk Interaction Analytics, and Talkdesk AI Trainer, Talkdesk Ascend Connect enables enterprises to harness the power of large language models (LLMs) and GenAI, enhancing service quality, personalization, and operational insights without the need for costly data scientists or prolonged deployments.

Announced today at Enterprise Connect 2024, Talkdesk Ascend Connect allows enterprises to harness the power of large language models (LLMs) and GenAI without overhauling their existing technology stack.





According to the 2023 Gartner® Forecast Analysis: Contact Center, Worldwide*, “the global conversational AI and virtual assistant market represents the fastest-growing segment in the contact center forecast with a projected 57.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 through 2027.” However, until now, most contact centers using legacy on-premises contact centers have been unable to access the power of GenAI because of the difficulty integrating this game-changing technology with their existing infrastructure.

Talkdesk Ascend Connect solves this challenge. Its flexible GenAI suite comprises four powerful components: Talkdesk Autopilot for conversational AI that can resolve complex queries autonomously, Talkdesk Copilot with a real-time virtual assistant for agents, Talkdesk Interaction Analytics to provide rich operational insights, and Talkdesk AI Trainer™ for responsible GenAI.

Talkdesk Ascend Connect can be used in any enterprise contact center using legacy third-party on-premises contact center solutions.

What makes Talkdesk Ascend Connect unique is its no-code intuitive interface backed by Talkdesk AI Trainer and pre-built AI components. This allows information technology (IT) teams and developers to rapidly deploy, customize, and maintain GenAI models through simple drag-and-drop tools. This accelerates time-to-value without needing in-house data scientists or specialists with AI or machine learning (ML) expertise.

Since 2018, Talkdesk has been a pioneer in combining AI with cloud contact center solutions. This first-mover advantage allowed the company to develop robust, enterprise-grade AI models and a proven platform recognized for its security, compliance, and reliability. Talkdesk solutions meet the highest security standards, with more than 30 certifications, including SOC, 27001, PCI DSS Level 1, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance. Talkdesk is also designated FedRAMP In Process, indicating it will meet the necessary security standards set by the U.S. government.

More information about Talkdesk Ascend Connect and the full Talkdesk GenAI portfolio can be found on the Talkdesk website or at Enterprise Connect 2024 in Talkdesk Booth 1729.

Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder at Talkdesk, said: “Generative AI is revolutionizing customer experience by enabling personalized, data-driven interactions while dramatically enhancing contact center productivity. For many contact centers, however, adopting this game-changing technology has been difficult due to the complexities of integrating AI with on-premises infrastructure. Talkdesk Ascend Connect solves that challenge. Whether you want to fuel business expansion, elevate customer experiences, empower agents, or streamline operations, Talkdesk Ascend Connect’s flexible AI suite allows these enterprises to transform their CX strategy for the GenAI era.”

TalkdeskⓇ is a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line. Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

