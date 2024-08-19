Talkdesk extends Epic Workshop innovation with embedded solutions to unlock greater patient experiences

Talkdesk Copilot can now be directly embedded within Epic Cheers, giving agents more access to artificial intelligence tools that can personalize every patient conversation and improve value-based care

Embedding Talkdesk Copilot™ within Epic Cheers is the latest in an ongoing roadmap of solutions leveraging Talkdesk and Epic innovation.

Talkdesk continues to deepen and expand the integration of its Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud ™ platform with Epic’s health record (EHR) software.

New Talkdesk innovation enabled through the Epic Workshop program delivers greater value for healthcare organizations to make interactions more efficient and accurate.

Talkdesk announced direct integration with Epic in 2021 and has led the industry in developing and deploying healthcare-specific solutions. The latest partnership expansion delivers greater value for healthcare organizations by unifying the agent experience to make interactions more efficient and accurate.

Access to real-time transcripts, recommendations, assisted automations, and automatic call summaries powered by Talkdesk Copilot allows agents to provide better, more personalized support to patients and caregivers from within Epic Cheers in critical areas such as patient access, revenue cycle, and patient services. Ultimately, agents will receive the real-time, intelligent guidance they need to guide personalized patient conversations, drive better health outcomes easily, and improve value-based care performance for the organization.

Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud is the industry’s first purpose-built contact center platform with healthcare-specific capabilities, pre-trained AI, and out-of-the-box integrations with electronic health records (EHR) to help healthcare providers deliver modern patient experiences.

Sam Seering, product manager for Cheers at Epic, said: “Bringing insights from Talkdesk directly into contact center agents workflows in Cheers will enable organizations to better serve their patients and create added efficiencies, helping health systems transition their contact centers from cost centers to value centers.”

Patty Hayward, vice president and general manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Talkdesk, commented: “Healthcare organizations face unique and complex customer experience requirements and high patient expectations. Personalizing the patient journey to drive better health and business outcomes requires agents who are empowered with AI and have the most relevant data at their fingertips as each conversation unfolds. Our latest innovation through the partnership with Epic jointly enables providers to deliver a more synchronized, efficient, and tailored patient experience.”

With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, Talkdesk empowers enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Epic and Cheers are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

