Talkdesk CEO Tiago Paiva named Best Artificial Intelligence Company CEO in 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced that Talkdesk Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder Tiago Paiva has been named “Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company CEO” in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AI market today.





Under Paiva’s leadership, Talkdesk has remained at the cutting edge of developing AI-driven advancements in customer experience to enable better self-service, agent-assisted service, quality management, workforce management, and business intelligence for enterprises worldwide. Since 2018, the company has been innovating and adding groundbreaking, accessible AI and GenAI features across its flagship Talkdesk CX Cloud™.

In 2021, Paiva saw an opportunity to lower the barrier to AI adoption for customer experience by introducing Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds™. These CX platforms include vertically trained AI models, specialized workflows, and integrations delivered out of the box to enable efficient self-service and live service use cases for banks, insurance carriers, healthcare providers, and retailers. Embracing Paiva’s vision that customer experience isn’t “one size fits all,” Talkdesk continues to deliver industry-specific innovations that accelerate value faster and more simply than legacy CX solutions.

Paiva championed responsible AI deployment that is transparent, accountable, and adaptable, with the industry-first launch of AI Trainer in 2021. Under his leadership, Talkdesk has continuously expanded this suite of human-in-the-loop tools. The company remains committed to ensuring that GenAI does no harm to a business or its customers, provides the right level of personalized experiences, and gives more businesses access to its benefits.

In recent months, Talkdesk has introduced several groundbreaking and industry-first GenAI innovations in CX, including Talkdesk Navigator, mood insights, Talkdesk Ascend Connect, Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking, Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail, and Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI- and machine learning-related categories, including generative AI, computer vision, AIOps, deep learning, robotics, natural language processing, industry-specific AI applications, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Steve Johansson, managing director of AI Breakthrough, said: “Tiago Paiva’s pioneering spirit has demonstrated exceptional foresight and leadership in making Talkdesk a formidable force among AI platforms. We’re honored to recognize Tiago Pavia as Best Artificial Intelligence Company CEO for understanding that customer service isn’t one size fits all. The company is helping more businesses get value out of AI in their CX strategy. In an era where AI implementation introduces concerns about liability, bias, and accuracy, Paiva continues championing responsible AI practices.”

Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk, commented: “The Talkdesk team remains tireless in advancing our mission to rid the world of bad customer experiences through AI. This incredible recognition from AI Breakthrough belongs to everyone at Talkdesk, as well as our partners and global customers who demonstrate how they value their customers by delivering excellent CX. We’ll continue to innovate with simple yet effective AI that helps companies of all sizes transform their customer experience.”

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision, and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

