Talkdesk Announces 2023 CX Innovators Award Winners

Awards recognize and celebrate companies that have embraced innovative ways to use the Talkdesk AI-powered contact center to elevate and modernize customer experience

Among the many benefits the honorees achieved were increased NPS and CSAT scores as a result of up-leveling their CX, in addition to lower OPEX.

Cutting down on the time it takes agents to complete tasks, while empowering them with reliable, precise data to deliver seamless customer service, were amid the top ways this year’s winners embraced Talkdesk’s solutions to improve contact center outcomes.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced the winners of its fourth annual CX Innovators Awards, which recognize companies who have used a variety of Talkdesk contact center solutions over the past year to improve outcomes at each stage of the customer journey and deliver best-in-class customer experience (CX).





CX Innovators Award winners and honorable mentions were selected by an independent judging panel of CX professionals. This year’s honorees represent a wide range of industries. The winning entries highlight the value of accessible, reliable CX solutions used to speed up agent tasks, enable accurate, precise decisions and answers to customer questions, and make customer experience seamless through automated self-service options. The proof is in a number of achievements, including increased response rates, reduced call handling time, and improved CX evidenced by higher net promoter scores (NPS) and customer satisfaction scores (CSAT), as well as lower operational expenditure (OPEX).

Below is the complete list of 2023 honorees:

CX Innovator Award

AI Innovator Award

CX Business Impact Award

LegalShield; Honorable Mention: BCLC

CX Digital Transformation Award

CX Ecosystem Leader Award

BCLC

CX Revenue Leader Award

CX Rookie of the Year Award

Worldwide Internet Insurance Services; Honorable Mention: Pogust Goodhead

CX Social Impact Award:

JK Moving Services

CXcellence Award:

Ruth Ganss, Customer Service Account Manager, Weissman

Among this year’s winners, 80% are using Talkdesk AI contact center software not only to respond to customers’ needs and wants seamlessly across channels with personalized, intelligent service, but also to predict and prepare for their future needs and wants. These invaluable insights enable companies to really listen to their customers and make them feel more connected—improving customer experiences, reducing costs, and driving operational efficiencies.

Learn more about the companies being recognized as winners and honorable mentions on the CX Innovators website.

Supporting Quotes

Tiago Paiva, founder and chief operating officer of Talkdesk, commented: “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 CX Innovators Awards. It’s exciting to see so many diverse organizations reap the benefits of transforming their contact centers into fast, accurate, and precise customer experience enablers with Talkdesk technology. The fact that customer satisfaction is on the rise for these companies is a huge win given the current economic climate is tough on almost all businesses and keeping customers happy is key to achieving a competitive edge. These winning stories offer important guidance for any company embarking on the CX journey or looking to improve their CX outcomes.”

Nate Brown, CX Accelerator founder and a judge in Talkdesk’s 2023 CX Innovators Awards, stated: “When we design exceptional customer experiences, we are making people’s lives better and easier. It’s wonderful that doing the right thing for our customers is also what will grow the business and differentiate us in the marketplace.”

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible, and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line. Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency, and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Contacts

Media:

Christie Blake



pr@talkdesk.com