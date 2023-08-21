Talkdesk and Epic enter new collaboration with the launch of Epic’s Pals program

Industry-leader in electronic health record (EHR) software deepens collaboration with Talkdesk to co-innovate on integrated patient experience solutions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global AI-powered cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced that it has joined Epic’s new Pals program. Participation in the program means that Talkdesk will further strengthen and expand the integration of its award-winning Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud™ platform with Epic’s industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) software.





Talkdesk is the first CCaaS vendor to be announced as a member of the Pals program, which helps customers select vendors that use validated integrations with Epic’s software.

“The hospitals, independent practices and other companies we support are continuously looking to improve the patient experience. The right technology plays a critical role in providers’ ability to achieve efficient and personalized patient interactions,” said Sam Seering, Product Manager of Cheers, Epic’s customer relationship management platform. “Additionally, patients will have improved self-service opportunities and contact center leaders will have enhanced analytics by combining Epic and Talkdesk data in new ways.”

This new program facilitates closer collaboration on technology access, go-to-market support, and technical support between Epic and Talkdesk. The two companies will co-innovate to offer mutual customers more deeply connected patient experience solutions than previously possible, including advanced voice and digital contact center capabilities from Talkdesk integrated directly with current and future features of Epic’s Cheers CRM suite.

“We have an obligation to create an experience for our consumers that is as frictionless and connected as humanly possible. Close alignment between strategic technology partners is essential to creating the digital and AI-powered journeys they expect,” said Jeffrey Sturman, SVP and Chief Digital Officer at Memorial Healthcare System. “The deeper relationship between Talkdesk and Epic will help us reach our goals faster, and continue to innovate on behalf of the community we serve.”

Talkdesk first announced a direct integration with Epic in 2021, becoming the first Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) vendor in Epic’s previous App Orchard marketplace, and has led the industry in developing and deploying healthcare-specific solutions. Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud is an AI-powered center platform purpose-built to help healthcare providers deliver modern patient experiences. Healthcare providers leverage a turnkey Epic integration within Healthcare Experience Cloud to improve patient access, revenue cycle management, and patient services in thousands of patient interactions every day.

“Contact centers are responsible for important touch points between patients, members or caregivers and healthcare businesses. Generative AI is changing the game, creating tremendous potential to transform the patient experience but that can only happen if we are closely synchronizing the patient journey across communication platforms and the EHR,” said Patty Hayward, GM of Healthcare at Talkdesk. “Together Talkdesk and Epic will continue to empower healthcare providers to deliver the personalization and convenience that patients and families expect and deserve.”

Interoperability and direct integrations in patient communications is critical for delivering personalized and connected experiences for patients. A Talkdesk Research™ study in collaboration with the College of Health Information Management Executives (CHIME) found that 67% of healthcare IT leaders viewed consistency and connectedness in the patient experience as a high or essential priority for their organization.

Learn more about Talkdesk offerings for healthcare and plans for shared innovation by visiting us at Booth #104 in the Voyager Hall at Epic UGM 2023, August 21-23 in Verona WI.

Additional Resources:

● Read the announcements on the appointment of Graham Smith to Board of Directors and William Welch as President and Chief Operating Officer

● Download the datasheet for the Epic-integrated Healthcare Experience Cloud

● Register for our September 13 webinar with Epic customer Memorial Healthcare System on The Power of AI in Healthcare Contact Center

● See Talkdesk in the #8 spot on the Forbes Cloud 100 and other recent awards and recognition

● Explore Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud

Social Networks:

● Talkdesk Community: https://www.talkdesk.com/customer-community

● Blog: https://www.talkdesk.com/blog/

● Twitter: https://twitter.com/Talkdesk

● LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/talkdesk/

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global AI-powered cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible, and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line.

Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency, and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Epic and Cheers™ are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

Contacts

Media:



Christie Blake



pr@talkdesk.com