Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare transforms patient and member experience with agentic artificial intelligence

Talkdesk unlocks the transformative value for providers and payers by applying the next generation of automation to patient and member access, service, and support workflows

PALO ALTO, Calif. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIAgents--Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, is helping healthcare organizations effortlessly deliver a new level of integrated self-service to autonomously address and resolve consumer requests and personalize patient experiences without live agent assistance. Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare, introduced today at HIMSS 2025, can automate many of the most important and frequent patient and member inquiries, freeing human agent time to deal with more complex, critical issues.

Talkdesk announced the integration of agentic AI across its Talkdesk Ascend AI™ platform in October 2024. Agentic AI is a type of artificial intelligence that enables natural language understanding and generation to automate decision-making and task management, streamline processes, and handle routine tasks. Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare, using agentic AI, gives consumers 24/7 on-demand access to virtual agents to handle everyday tasks like scheduling appointments, checking benefits and prior authorizations, and refilling prescriptions. Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare adapts to consumers’ preferred language and digital communication channels, allowing patients and members to take greater proactive control over their healthcare.

Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare is easy to use and deploy on any cloud-based or on-premises contact center. With a simple prompt, such as “You will help patients schedule an appointment. Always be nice, courteous, and compliant. Access account information via Epic. Escalate to a live agent if the patient gets upset,” Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare will design a virtual agent, give it tools to integrate with electronic health records (EHR) and claims systems, and then deploy it after validation and testing. From reminders to close gaps in care to recommending facilities and care options based on an organization’s specific knowledge sources, these integrations allow Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare to use consumer data to personalize each patient and member engagement to improve outcomes at scale.

Talkdesk Ascend AI is transforming patient and member experience for healthcare organizations worldwide. Evara Health has revolutionized its patient service approach with Talkdesk, addressing key challenges in remote work, patient access, and operational efficiency. By leveraging Talkdesk Ascend AI, Evara Health now efficiently manages 45% of its call volume through automated systems. This automation allows human agents to focus on more complex issues, reducing average handling time (AHT) and improving care quality.

“Agentic AI tools represent a seismic shift for the consumer experience at healthcare organizations, enabling them to drive greater value for patients and members,” said Patty Hayward, general manager of healthcare and life sciences at Talkdesk. “Our customers are already seeing significant impact and value from AI, and Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare gives organizations the ability to take their automation and digital strategies much further, much faster, but with the robust guardrails that our industry needs.”

Today’s announcement is the latest step in the company’s ongoing commitment to modernize customer experience by enhancing its AI-powered platform—Talkdesk Ascend AI—with agentic AI and growing its industry-specific agentic AI offerings—Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail launched in January 2025. Over the past year, new generative (GenAI)-powered applications have also been added to support industry-specific customer self-service (Talkdesk Autopilot™ solutions for retail, banking, and healthcare), seamless voice and digital routing (Talkdesk Navigator™), and the surfacing of customer insights within contact center data (Talkdesk Interaction Analytics™ and Talkdesk mood insights).

Talkdesk will showcase Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare at booth #5054 at HIMSS 2025 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, March 3-7, 2025.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media:

Talkdesk Public Relations

pr@talkdesk.com