Talkdesk again earns a spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Best Customer Service Products

Accolade highlights the commitment from Talkdesk to its customers and innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards, placing #11 on the Best Customer Service Products list out of 3,453 products in the category. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​

This marks the fourth time Talkdesk has received a G2 Best Software Award recognition. Only 20 companies, including Talkdesk, retained their spot on the list from last year. Notably, Talkdesk ranked higher than key competitors. This accolade further proves the strength and consistency of Talkdesk in an evolving landscape—recognized this year for its commitment to offering a better way for organizations to unlock the promise and potential of great customer experience.

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

“We are honored to be a four-time G2 Best Software Awards winner, and we will continue to empower our customers with AI-powered CX solutions. The voice of our customers helps us innovate by bringing forward new ideas, lets prospective customers better understand our product and offerings, and enables us to refine our solutions to fit the CX needs of customers in any industry,” said Neville Letzerich, chief marketing officer at Talkdesk.

To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever. With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees,” stated Godard Abel, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at G2.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

