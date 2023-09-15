Take-Two Interactive to Host Webcast of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that the Company will host a webcast of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders which is being held as a virtual, audio-only meeting hosted online at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TTWO2023 on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, July 25, 2023, are entitled to attend and participate in the meeting, including voting and submitting questions during the meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their previously distributed notice of internet availability of proxy materials or proxy card. Other interested parties may view and listen to the Annual Meeting; however, they will not be entitled to participate in the meeting.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to September 21, 2023, regardless of whether they plan to attend the virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted are not required to take any further action.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.



All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (“Take-Two,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including risks relating to our combination with Zynga Inc. (the “Zynga Acquisition”), such as the ability of the company to retain key personnel subsequent to the Zynga Acquisition; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and other risks included herein; as well as, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023; and our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

(Investor Relations)



Nicole Shevins



Senior Vice President



Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-3005



Nicole.Shevins@take2games.com

(Corporate Press)



Alan Lewis



Vice President



Corporate Communications & Public Affairs



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



Alan.Lewis@take2games.com