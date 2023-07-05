<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Take Charge of Your Child’s Future: New Tennessee Virtual K-12 Public School Now Enrolling

Volunteer State Virtual Academy is a free public school offering a state-approved curriculum in a virtual setting to bring educational success to all enrolled students.


KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #EducationinTN–Enrollment is now open for the 2023-2024 school year at Volunteer State Virtual Academy (VSVA), a new full-time, tuition-free online public school program that delivers engaging and interactive lessons that cater to each student’s unique learning style, ensuring academic success and a brighter future.

Authorized by the Tennessee Department of Education, VSVA is designed to serve students starting in the fall of this year. VSVA will provide students with a standards-aligned curriculum facilitated by Tennessee-licensed teachers from the safety of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection. Students receive a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in career exploration in a virtual classroom with other students attending as they would in a brick-and-mortar setting.

“At Volunteer State Virtual Academy, we are committed to delivering an exceptional learning experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional classrooms,” said Amber Calvert, Director of Academics. “VSVA will provide Tennessee students with a student-centered approach, engaging students in a dynamic educational journey that blends interactive coursework, collaborative projects, and an immersive virtual experience.”

VSVA’s core subjects will include opportunities for group projects, project-based learning, and personalized career coaching from state-based staff in a setting designed for full-time online education.

Students from all grade levels can balance a complete academic schedule with extracurricular interests, internships, or other specialized needs in an environment that helps them best succeed outside the traditional classroom. VSVA’s curriculum prepares students for their next grade level and, ultimately, graduation and into the workplace, the military, or higher education.

VSVA’s curriculum is provided by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students across the country. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Enrollment at Volunteer State Virtual Academy is now open. For more information, visit vsva.k12.com.

About Volunteer State Virtual Academy

Volunteer State Virtual Academy (VSVA) is a full-time online learning program for students statewide in grades K-12. VSVA is tuition-free to Tennessee-based students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by Stride Career Prep, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN). Stride Career Prep offers learners of all ages an effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about VSVA, visit vsva.k12.com.

Contacts

Ken Schwartz: kschwartz@k12.com

