TAK Communications Appoints Trent Edwards CEO

Edwards to lead TAK’s operational and strategic growth to $1B+

Edwards succeeds Micah Mauney, who is transitioning to the strategic board position of Executive Chairman.

Edwards boasts almost 30 years of telecommunications experience as an executive and leader in the broadband industry. Prior to joining TAK as President of Broadband Solutions in early 2024, Edwards served as President of Mears Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mears Group and Quanta Service companies, building it into an industry leader during his time there. As CEO of TAK, Edwards will partner with Mauney and the existing team to build and execute TAK’s future growth strategies.

“We are extremely excited to have Trent as our CEO, especially as we enter the next phase of TAK’s growth,” said Mauney. “Trent’s track record in the industry speaks for itself and we are honored to have his CEO leadership and vision to guide us in our continued mission to be America’s Best communication services provider for our existing and new customers.”

“TAK has built an impressive broadband services business with national scale that today provides full end-to-end capabilities across the full network deployment value chain. I am thrilled to assume the CEO role and lead TAK’s immediate and long-term growth plans,” said Edwards. “Fiber is the backbone of all key technologies used to deliver broadband internet and wireless connectivity and we believe that demand for bandwidth will only continue to grow as TAK targets $1+ billion in annual broadband and networks services revenue by 2028. I am delighted for the opportunity to lead our management team in building TAK’s future success.”

TAK Communications is a leading telecommunications and broadband service provider that offers full value chain communications services and solutions to its customers across the U.S., from project management and construction to drops, fulfillment, and door-to-door sales. TAK Communications prides itself on being a trusted business partner for its customers in the telecommunications sector, providing solutions that exceed their expectations. For more information, visit takcommunications.com.

