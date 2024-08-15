Taiwan’s ‘Tainan 400’ Promo Video Takes Center Stage at Landmarks Across the Globe

Home Business Wire Taiwan's 'Tainan 400' Promo Video Takes Center Stage at Landmarks Across the...
TAINAN, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With 2024 marking the 400th anniversary of Tainan, Mayor Huang Wei-che and the city government have endeavored to promote the old city on the international stage with the “Tainan 400” campaign. From August 12th to 18th (local time), the promo video of Tainan 400 will be broadcast at Times Square in New York City (USA) and Printemps department store in Paris (France) as well as the downtown Gangnam area in Seoul (South Korea). At the end of September, the video can also be seen in the busy district of Shinjuku in Tokyo (Japan). The 15-second promo video includes the highlights of Tainan, such as the must-visit Confucius Temple, burning of the King Boat, and the Centipede Procession, showcasing the beauty of Tainan’s traditional culture to the international audience.




In the “Tainan 400” promo video, one can see not only the awe-inspiring temples in Tainan, but also spectacular events and attractions like the Taiwan Lantern Festival, Qigu Salt Mountains, the Golden Coastline, Hayashi Department Store, among other natural and historical sites. According to Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che, the campaign team selected important landmarks in New York, Seoul, Paris, and Tokyo to play the video because these cities are internationally renowned and host a huge number of tourists, thereby maximizing the marketing effect of the promo video. Through this video, viewers can truly feel the charm of Tainan and its perfect blend of old and new cultures. As such a beautiful impression is left in the audiences, Tainan cordially welcomes friends from every corner of the world to visit the city and experience the best of Tainan in person!

