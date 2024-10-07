Taiwan Excellence Showcases 10 Premiere Taiwanese Brands at Automotive USA 2024

Collaboration and partnerships to advance technology needs of next-generation vehicles

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will introduce 10 leading Taiwanese brands to attendees of the OEM-focused Automotive USA 2024 on October 22 and 23 at Huntington Place in Detroit. This year’s theme “Accelerating Progress: Forging the New Automotive Era through Technology and Partnerships” is designed to draw interest and discussion with automotive leaders and potential partners.









Beginning the week on Monday, Oct. 21, executives from five of 10 leading Taiwanese brands will participate in a VIP breaking news day, give presentations and take part in roundtable discussions with automotive leadership, media and guests at an Executive Forum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in LaSalle A and B, Level 5, of the Detroit Marriott in the Renaissance Center.

Mingya Lin, director of the Economic Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Chicago, will deliver opening remarks at the Executive Forum.

Presenters will include Matt Ke, president of AUO America; Franco Lai, general manager of the automotive business unit at Pegatron; Anthony Le, vice president of marketing at Macronix America; Sebastien Jean, chief technology officer of Phison; and Paul Wu, CEO of Carota.

Topics will focus on helping automakers keep pace with the advancement, integration and burgeoning growth of human-machine interface, AI, autonomous systems, over-the-air (OTA) technology, and cybersecurity.

To attend the Executive Forum, Automotive USA 2024 attendees and media are encouraged to RSVP in advance.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will be open to media and show attendees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 22 and 23 in Booth No. 23 in the Atrium at Huntington Place in Detroit.

In addition to the five brands presented at the Executive Forum, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will also feature Pegatron, manufacturer of customized car entertainment systems; CUB Elecparts Inc., manufacturer of electrical and electronic parts to OEM and aftermarket; Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co., Ltd, an electric vehicle (EV) joint venture; Delta, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions; and oToBrite, a leading provider of vision-AI, advanced drive assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions.

About Taiwan Excellence

Taiwan Excellence believes that only innovation can bring about change for a better life. A cross-disciplinary team of jurors searches and hand selects innovative brands in Taiwan that are breaking the mold in sustainability, design, research, and development. The Taiwan Excellence mark has become one of the world’s most coveted and recognizable symbols of quality and design, showcasing Taiwan’s outstanding product innovation around the globe. Please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en for more information.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Automotive USA 2024 is organized by the Taiwan International Trade Association (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

