Taiwan Excellence Earth Month Sparks Global Sustainable Change

“One Good Habit, Love the Earth” campaign showcases Taiwanese sustainability innovators and inspires daily green action

Global sustainability initiative kicks off in June in US; continues “relay style” to EU, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia through November.

US participants sharing their green habits on social media can win prizes from Taiwanese brands Acer, Giant Bicycles, Paper Shoot, imSTONE, ible, AROMASE, and renouvo.

Campaign also features digital hub spotlighting 20 sustainable innovations from 10 Taiwanese companies.

TAIPEI, Taiwan & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reflecting Taiwan’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, Taiwan Excellence – the symbol of the best and most innovative Taiwanese products – today announced the official launch of “Taiwan Excellence Earth Month,” a global sustainability initiative held in conjunction with World Environment Day. Echoing the spirit of this annual event, the campaign encourages everyday people to cultivate simple green habits in their lives and showcases the eco-conscious practices of Taiwanese innovators. Taiwan Excellence Earth Month aims to inspire thousands to take action through a variety of online and offline activities, culminating in a worldwide challenge and attractive green prizes celebrating the positive impact of collective action. The campaign runs from June 1-30, 2024, in the United States and is organized by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).









Cultivating Green Habits Globally

The cornerstone of Taiwan Excellence Earth Month is “One Good Habit, Love the Earth,” a shared activity that encourages individual action at a global scale. The challenge prompts participants to embrace a small, eco-friendly action for 21 days – such as committing to a reusable water bottle or switching off lights when exiting a room – to build impactful behavioral change worldwide. Individuals who document their daily progress online will be eligible to win prizes from Taiwan Excellence award winners such as Acer, Giant Bicycles, and Paper Shoot. The challenge kicks off in the United States in June, with other Taiwan Excellence markets following suit from July through November in a “relay-style” approach. Featured markets will include the United States, European Union, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. Entry rules and prizes vary by market.

“As we kick off Taiwan Excellence Earth Month, we acknowledge the profound impact our individual actions have on the well-being of our planet,” said Brian Lee, Executive Director of TAITRA. “With this campaign, we hope to ignite and unite people worldwide as well as showcase the remarkable eco-innovations of Taiwanese companies. Together, we can harness collective action and cutting-edge technology to forge a path toward a greener, more sustainable future for all.”

To prevent waste and emissions, Taiwan Excellence Earth Month will also feature a digital-only hub to spotlight the innovative, sustainable-focused values of more than 20 products from 10 innovative Taiwanese companies. Ranging from laptops made of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials to plant fiber cutlery, 100 percent circular apparel, and eco-friendly digital cameras, each product emphasizes environmental responsibility as a core component of its design. Participating companies include:

Taiwan Excellence Earth Month in US – How to Participate

Taiwan Excellence Earth Month’s “One Good Habit, Love the Earth” challenge is open to all US residents. Parental consent is required for participants under 18 years of age. Prizes for US participants include a Giant Bicycle Contend 3, Acer Aspire Vero laptop, Acer Enduro tablet, Paper Shoot cameras, and more.

To register and compete, participants must:

Choose an eco-friendly habit to practice during Taiwan Excellence Earth Month. Share a photo, video, or story of the habit on Facebook or Instagram. Tag Taiwan Excellence US’s Facebook or Instagram account and use the hashtag #TELoveTheEarth.

Participants can also earn bonus entries by sharing additional stories, photos, and videos related to their chosen habit. Winners will be selected based on the total number and quality of their submissions.

To learn more and participate in Taiwan Excellence Earth Month, please visit Taiwan Excellence US’s Facebook and Instagram accounts or the campaign’s official website: https://events.taiwanexcellence.org/en/2024teearthmonth/.

About Taiwan Excellence

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence honors Taiwan’s most innovative products that provide tremendous value to users worldwide. All products carrying this symbol have been selected as winners of specific Taiwan Excellence Awards based on outstanding R&D, design, quality, marketing, and Made-in-Taiwan merits. The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was initiated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan in 1992 and is recognized by over 100 countries around the world. Visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

About Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA)

Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA), established by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, is entrusted with planning trade policies, engaging in international cooperation, and promoting economic agreements. Responsibilities include trade barrier removal, data analysis, import-export administration, and addressing trade disputes. The Administration’s comprehensive role spans trade promotion, MICE industry development, and managing commodity classification. It conducts investigations on import relief and anti-dumping cases, addressing diverse facets of international trade, making it a pivotal entity in Taiwan’s global economic engagement. Please visit www.trade.gov.tw/English/ for more information.

About Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw

