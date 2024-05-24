TadHealth Announces $1.6M Round of Funding to Expand Mental Health Services in Schools

Led by Halcyon Venture Partners and participation from USC Viterbi School of Engineering Venture Fund, Halcyon Angels, and RevFund – Funding will fuel company’s mission to transform mental health services in education





NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–TadHealth announced today an oversubscribed funding round of $1.6M, led by Halcyon Venture Partners, with participation from USC Viterbi School of Engineering Venture Fund, Halcyon Angels, and RevFund that will help TadHealth grow and transform mental health services in education.

Ben Greiner, Founder & CEO of TadHealth shared, “It’s crucial to bring better resources to people in their daily lives. Students today face political unrest, climate change, social media issues, and more. Our educator-friendly software lets counselors spend less time on paperwork and more time with students. Students and families can get better support and individualized resources at their fingertips provided by their school community.”

“Our investment reflects our belief in Ben, and TadHealth, to completely change the delivery and economics of mental health in our education system at scale,” said Kate Goodall, Managing Partner at Halcyon Venture Partners (HVP).

The company was incubated as a resident team at the USC Viterbi Startup Garage and quickly turned into a scaling enterprise healthcare SaaS company after some key contracts in the K-12 market. The funds will help TadHealth meet the increasing demand from institutions addressing youth mental health going forward. This will expand TadHealth’s market presence and enhance its product capabilities, especially for K-12 clients utilizing Medicaid reimbursement funding.

About TadHealth:

TadHealth is a mental health platform for K-12, Higher-Ed, and Government. TadHealth increases access to resources while simplifying delivery, tracking, and management. Tim Reid, Director of Pupil Services at Nevada Joint Union High School District explains the importance of having the platform in his district. “With TadHealth, we can centralize our data management, streamline our processes, and leverage robust analytics. This integration allows for more informed decision-making, proactively identifying trends and needs, and implementing cost-saving measures through billing.” To learn more about TadHealth, how to integrate the TadHealth platform, or explore career and engagement opportunities, visit: www.tadhealth.com.

About Halcyon Venture Partners:

Halcyon Venture Partners (HVP) invests in seed-stage startups building in the three verticals where we see the biggest opportunity for innovation: Climate, Health, and EquityTech. HVP is building on 10 years of experience sourcing, incubating, and investing in the world’s most promising startups through the Halcyon incubator. They have a team of talented investors and advisors to invest in the very best startups building scalable solutions for the most social, environmental, and economic gain.

