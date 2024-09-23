TADERA Hires Dustin Danflous, CM, As Lead Implementation Consultant

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TADERA is pleased to announce the hiring of Dustin Danflous, CM, as Lead Implementation Consultant. Mr. Danflous will work with TADERA’s aviation clients to oversee the implementation of AirportIQ OpsOne, a solution that allows airport leaders to manage operations, compliance, work order management, and safety management (SMS) through a single platform.





Mr. Danflous is a dedicated airport management professional with 15 years of experience in managing safe, secure, and efficient airport operations programs. He most recently served as the Aviation Operations Manager at the Albuquerque International Sunport, where he oversaw their operations, maintenance, and emergency management programs. As the Aviation Department’s primary liaison with the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Defense, he gained a strong understanding of the importance of technology to facilitate compliance between airports and regulators. Mr. Danflous also previously served as the Airport Operations Supervisor for the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. He is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management. He also holds FAA certifications as a Private Pilot and Remote Pilot.

“We are thrilled to have Dustin join the TADERA team,” said Tim Walsh, President and General Manager of TADERA. “He is an experienced airport operations leader with a strong commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer service. In his role with the City of Albuquerque, he led the procurement, implementation, and training of TADERA’s operations products, and has served as a thought partner for our product team on the design, testing, and implementation of the AirportIQ OpsOne and Gate Manager solutions.”

AirportIQ OpsOne is a core component of TADERA’s AirportIQ platform, a comprehensive, end-to-end airport management platform that allows airport leaders to access information around a variety of functions and departments, including property and commercial management, revenue generation and management, operations and safety compliance, and security and credentialing.

ABOUT TADERA: GCR, Inc. dba TADERA is a multidisciplinary aviation technology firm that provides integrated technology solutions to improve the safety and fiscal position of airports. Our solutions have helped airports solve some of their most complex problems, as well as manage day to day operations, security, and revenue programs.

