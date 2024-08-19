TADERA Achieves Certification of PCI Compliance for AirportIQ Business & Revenue Management System

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TADERA is pleased to announce that its AirportIQ Business Modules have received a compliance certification by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). The AirportIQ Business modules are used to manage leases, properties, billing, and accounts receivables.





PCI compliance requires a comprehensive analysis by an independent assessor, and then an annual assessment to validate the secure handling of credit card data and the storage of cardholder information.

TADERA’s AirportIQ Business solution brings together various property and revenue management functions, including lease management, tenant relations, billing and revenue controls, and more, in a single, comprehensive platform. Through AirportIQ Business, airport and transit tenants can make payments online through an integrated payment processor. PCI compliance ensures that payment information is processed in a secure manner.

“TADERA is committed to ensuring that we provide the most technologically advanced and technologically secure solutions to our airport and transit clients,” said Herbert Barnes, TADERA’s product director for revenue management systems. “The achievement of the PCI compliance certification is another example of how we ensure that our solutions help airports and transit systems streamline operations and do more with less, while maintaining strong data and data security across their organization.”

ABOUT TADERA (www.TADERA.com): TADERA (a DBA for GCR, Inc.) is a multidisciplinary aviation technology firm that provides integrated technology solutions to improve the safety and fiscal position of airports. Our solutions have helped airports solve some of their most complex problems, as well as manage day to day operations, security, and revenue programs.

Contacts

Phillip Brodt, Vice President



Phillip.Brodt@tadera.com

(504) 430-8823