Tacoma Public Utilities Deploys Xylem Digital Technology Across Water and Electric Network

Utility improves community resilience and service offering with 300,000 advanced meters and communication network

TPU deployed AMI technology from Xylem (NYSE: XYL), including Sensus Stratus IQ™ residential electric meters and the FlexNet® communication network, to improve operational efficiency and customer service, and to support the area’s economic growth. The improved network delivers 6.5 million registered reads each day, giving customers the benefit of frequent billing with smaller payments and rapidly improved response times.

“We no longer have to estimate meter reads because of access issues, since the advanced meters are remotely managed. We receive accurate data to appropriately bill customers and ensure efficient customer service, especially during severe weather outages,” said Sally Mohr, AMI program delivery director for TPU.

The upgraded infrastructure aided in storm recovery as recently as January. After a violent storm with high winds and heavy rainfall left thousands in the area without power, TPU restored power within hours.

TPU also deployed bellwether ally® water meters and smart gateways with pressure sensors to ensure near real-time pressure management.

“We have already seen proactive pressure management help us anticipate customer issues preemptively,” said Dan Martin, TPU senior data analyst. “Recently, during routine maintenance, a detected pressure fluctuation enabled our crew to address a lodged rock in the valve within hours, averting potential customer impacts.”

“Xylem has consistently demonstrated responsiveness, and we appreciate that our team has direct visibility into our data,” said Mohr. “This level of transparency ultimately empowers our customers to take control of their bills and become active participants in managing their water and electricity usage.”

To learn more about how Xylem technology has aided TPU’s proactive approach to utility expansion, read the full case study.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

