Tachyum Upgrades Software Package in Advance of Beta Release of the Prodigy Universal Processor

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum® today announced that it has upgraded the software stack for the Prodigy® Universal Processor before the anticipated launch of its beta version around the end of quarter. Quality completion of Prodigy’s software stack is a key component as the company continues to advance towards chip production and distribution.

Tachyum software engineers have worked hard to enable the full potential of Prodigy with the development of a ecosystem of applications, system software, frameworks and libraries that are ported to run natively on Prodigy hardware. Once the software package completes its testing and runs cleanly on the FPGA, the company can fully transition to advancing the Universal Processor into production.

The Prodigy software distribution is a completely integrated software stack and package that is ready for deployment “as is.” It is available as a single pre-installed image for Tachyum’s early adopters and customers. Applications have been tested to work out of the box so that customers can immediately start using the reference design. If users encounter any issues during deployment, the software can be quickly and easily restored to its original image.

Included in the software distribution package as part of alpha testing are:

Latest versions of the QEMU emulator 8.2

GCC 13.2 (GNU Compiler Collection) and glibc 2.39 (GNU C Library)

Linux 6.6 LTS (Long Term Support), which contains a large number of changes, updates and improvements

The company also announced plans to switch to the LLVM 18 release once it is available to download. LLVM plays a significant role in every major AI framework. Additionally, it is in the process of adding RAS (Reliability Accessibility Serviceability) in the form of an EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) driver in the next few weeks. Based on customer requests for server applications Tachyum agreed to add bootable SSD RAID next quarter to its UEFI.

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

“Having a robust software stack tested and ready to go upon the launch of the Prodigy Universal Processor chip is key to rapid adoption by data centers around the world looking to leverage their existing applications while achieving industry-leading performance for hyperscale, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “With each new enrichment we are able to incorporate into Prodigy’s software stack, we magnify the ability of a Prodigy platform ready to revolutionize the world.”

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world’s electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world’s appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum recently received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. When complete in 2025, the Prodigy-powered system will deliver a 25x multiplier vs. the world’s fastest conventional supercomputer – built just this year – and will achieve AI capabilities 25,000x larger than models for ChatGPT4. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

