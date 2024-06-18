Tachyum Tests Hardware for Donation to OSS Community Before Upstreaming

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum® today announced that it will begin upstreaming code to the open-source community to encourage expanded evaluation opportunities with the Prodigy platform. As part of the testing process, Tachyum will donate computing resources to the OSS community for expanded evaluation opportunities with the Prodigy® platform.

In preparing to upstream to open-source software (OSS), Tachyum has identified and solved many existing issues to improve public utilization and allow collaboration across the community.

“It’s only when you are deep in the process that you learn what you didn’t know before, and that’s in large part why we planned to upstream,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Cleaning up temporary and development code has already given us a higher-quality end result, and we look forward to further benefits of being active participants in the open-source community.”

Tachyum is currently extending beta access, and when completed, upstreaming will be performed. Once upstreamed, machines will be available first for close OSS partners of Tachyum.

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 192 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4.5x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

